High Winds Cause Truck to Topple on Canadian Highway

A truck and its trailer were toppled onto their side on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia during windy weather on November 4.

Security footage from Alice Devisser shows the moment the vehicle rolled near Chilliwack.

Citing authorities, local media reported that the windstorm was a “major factor” in the crash, and that the driver would not be facing any charges.

No other vehicle was hit, and the driver, who was the only person in the truck, was not injured. Credit: Alice Devisser via Storyful