High winds for Denver, snow heading to the mountains
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest forecast for 12/15 which includes high winds and snow for the mountains.
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest forecast for 12/15 which includes high winds and snow for the mountains.
B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway — the highway that connects Vancouver and Whistler — was closed in both directions on Saturday after a massive landslide. CBC's Sohrab Sandhu reports from the scene near Lions Bay.
Intense wind gusts are creating travel and power issues in B.C. Saturday, with escalation in the number of customers sitting in the dark
Stay alert for icy roads across parts of southern Ontario as freezing rain and freezing drizzle persist for some areas
Dangerous driving conditions through Sunday as freezing rain impacts travel in Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts.
Yellowstone National Park this week cautioned that while most bears are hibernating, winter visitors should still carry bear spray. That’s because mountain lions, or cougars, are active year-round in the park. “Though these big cats are extremely elusive and averse to human…
The Sea to Sky Highway (Highway 99) has reopened between Lions Bay and Brunswick Beach, B.C., after a landslide Saturday that officials say swept one home off its foundations.Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7411124
Satellite images capture some of Canada’s snowiest storms in the past decade
A rare EF-1 tornado touched down in a small Northern California city Saturday, flipping cars, causing significant damage and sending several people to the hospital. The National Weather Service said the apparent tornado touched down at about 1:40 p.m. local time in Scotts Valley, about 30 miles south of San Jose. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but there are no reported deaths, according to a press release from the Scotts Valley Police Department.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Ava Kershner: King tides return this weekend!
Anyone travelling from Squamish and Whistler to Metro Vancouver will have to go the long way around, after a mudslide sent a torrent of debris across a bridge on the Sea to Sky Highway. As Paul Johnson reports, coastal areas face a major clean-up.
The Western Lakes Fire District said they received a call around 9 a.m.
Heat Killer Scientists have found that not just older adults are succumbing to dangerous temperatures driven by climate change — even younger people may be more susceptible to extreme heat as well. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers found that three-fourths of heat-related deaths in Mexico between 1998 and 2019 were people under the age of 35. It's a fascinating — and perhaps foreboding — new finding that suggests it's not just the elderly who are a
Southern Ontario's weekend will end on a mild, but rainy note Sunday as a stateside system moves across the border
Stay alert for slick roads on the eastern Prairies and in northwestern Ontario as snow continues into Monday
Many birds struggle to survive over the colder months, and robins are particularly vulnerable. Find out how you can help with some of your leftover food.
Two Russian tankers in the Black Sea have been badly damaged due to stormy weather, according to the Interfax news agency. At least one person has been killed, and an emergency rescue operation is under way to evacuate both crews. Russian investigators say they have opened two criminal cases to look into possible safety violations.
A montana low expected to bring tricky travel to Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Sunday. Details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.
It's been a very long time since vendors sold the American chestnut on city sidewalks. It's no longer the variety whose smell some people associate with Christmastime as it wafts from street carts. Because it's virtually extinct.
Freezing rain through the morning on the Prairies will transition to heavy snowfall on Sunday. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts of this system.