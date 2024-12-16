High winds for Denver, snow heading to the mountains

Futurism

Heat Killer Scientists have found that not just older adults are succumbing to dangerous temperatures driven by climate change — even younger people may be more susceptible to extreme heat as well. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers found that three-fourths of heat-related deaths in Mexico between 1998 and 2019 were people under the age of 35. It's a fascinating — and perhaps foreboding — new finding that suggests it's not just the elderly who are a