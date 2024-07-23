Storms with high winds, possible hailstones expected to fan flames of B.C. wildfires

British Columbia's wildfire service says a significant change in the weather could cause another burst of wildfire activity, with extensive thunderstorms expected in the north and parts of the south following weeks of hot and dry weather.

A bulletin from the service says B.C. saw thousands of lightning strikes over the weekend, mostly in the north, with more in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of northwestern B.C., while in the northeast, the forecast for Fort Nelson shows the risk of a thunderstorm, a chance of showers and widespread smoke from fires in the area.

The wildfire service says isolated downpours may be accompanied by hail and erratic winds with potential to fan more than 360 wildfires burning across the province.

The service says the weather could hamper crews' ability to respond to wildfires, with winds affecting fire behaviour and the stability of trees, and downpours potentially affecting aerial efforts as well as dirt roads used by firefighters.

Environment Canada has lifted heat warnings that covered parts of the province for weeks, replacing them with a special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke spanning the length of B.C.'s boundary with Alberta.

The weather office says the smoke is widespread, though "significant improvements" are expected as winds arrive to push the smoke east.

It adds that smoke will linger in valleys and around active blazes.

There are currently four "wildfires of note" in B.C., including the nearly 200-square-kilometre Shetland Creek fire burning between Ashcroft and Spences Bridge in the southern Interior, where several evacuation orders remain in effect.

An evacuation alert is meanwhile in effect for properties on the west side of Williams Lake, where crews stopped a fast-moving fire from advancing further into the central Interior community after it destroyed structures in an industrial area.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation is discouraging non-essential travel to the Interior, saying those who must travel should do so with plenty of gas, food, water and emergency supplies, and be prepared for road closures and delays.

There has also been an influx of travellers into B.C. after wildfires flared up in Jasper National Park in Alberta on Monday night, forcing park visitors and 4,700 residents of the Jasper townsite to flee west with little notice.

Photos and video shared on social media show a midnight cavalcade of bumper-to-bumper vehicles making slow progress through swirling tendrils of acrid smoke.

B.C.'s minister of emergency management, Bowinn Ma, said in a social media post that the province would do everything it can to provide safe refuge for evacuees.

