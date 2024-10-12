High winds may impact Thanksgiving plans in Nova Scotia

High winds across the province may impact Thanksgiving plans for some Nova Scotians. (Wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock - image credit)

If you're gearing up to cook a big turkey today, or traveling out of province to visit family and friends, it's a good idea to plan for possible disruptions.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Digby County, Shelburne County, and Yarmouth County, where gusts up to 90 km/h are expected Saturday morning, before dying down in the afternoon.

Special weather statements are also in effect for Annapolis County, Halifax Metro and Halifax County West, Hants County, Kings County, Lunenburg County and Queens County, where gusts of up to 80 km/h an hour are expected late Saturday morning before tapering off early in the evening.

Marine Atlantic ferry crossings between North Sydney and Port Aux Basques, NL are proceeding as scheduled this morning, but overnight crossings have been cancelled.

All ferry crossings between Digby and St. John, N.B., have also been cancelled for Saturday.

As of 8:47 a.m., there were 2,510 Nova Scotia Power customers without power, in the Peggy's Cove and Tantallon area.

