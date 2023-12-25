High winds threaten Christmas Day power outages in B.C.

Wind warnings are in effect through Christmas Day for parts of British Columbia as a hefty storm rolls into the West Coast.

Gusty winds could easily exceed 100 km/h in spots, leading to the likelihood of power outages during the holiday on Monday.

The storm will also draw an atmospheric river into the coast, allowing periods of heavy rain to wash over the region through the middle of the week.

BC Atmospheric Moisture Monday

We’re on the lookout for gusty winds across portions of coastal B.C. heading into Christmas Day on Monday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued wind warnings for northern Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, and portions of the Central and North Coast ahead of Monday’s storm.

BC Wind Gusts

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” ECCC said in its warning. “High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

Gusts of 70-90+ km/h are likely in the hardest-hit spots through the day Monday. We could see winds gust up to 80 km/h across Metro Vancouver, peaking Monday evening and continuing into the overnight hours.

Ensure you have emergency supplies like physical flashlights ready in case the power goes out. Avoid driving during the worst conditions if possible. Take note of large trees or tree limbs that loom over your home, staying away from those areas during the highest winds. Trees falling into homes and vehicles are the largest cause of injury in a windstorm.

A surge of subtropical moisture will follow this system inland, fuelling heavy rains and soaring freezing levels across the region.

BC Rain Totals

Vancouver Island will take the brunt of the rainfall. We could easily see more than 100 mm of rain through Boxing Day across the western shores, where terrain enhances rainfall rates.

Totals of 50-75 mm are possible up toward Comox and Campbell River, while Metro Victoria will fall in its usual rain shadow with totals around 10-20 mm.

Rainfall totals will range from 30 to 75 mm across the Lower Mainland, with the highest totals expected around Metro Vancouver.

British Columbia December precipitation

This rain is a big deal for Vancouver proper, where we’re on the cusp of December’s rainfall tipping into above-average territory.

An average December measures about 170 mm of rain. We’ve seen 157.7 mm at the airport so far this month. If the forecast trends hold, this will only be the second month in 2023 Vancouver managed to see above-average precipitation.

BC Freezing Levels

The arrival of subtropical moisture means that freezing levels will rise on Christmas Day. We’ll see the freezing level jump to around 1600 m over the Lower Mainland before sinking back a bit for Boxing Day on Tuesday.

Another moisture-laden system is likely to arrive on the West Coast by Wednesday, bringing additional rainfall and freezing levels as high as 2200 m, which is bad news for ski resorts looking for relief heading into the beginning of 2024.

