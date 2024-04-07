High winds topple tree into Littleton house
A flash of lightning striking the Statue of Liberty was captured by photographer Dan Martland as a powerful storm hit the northeast this week.
Blame Game If you're looking for someone to blame the worsening degradation of the climate upon, look no further than these 57 entities, which according to researchers are the main culprits behind climate change. The Carbon Majors Database, which compiles, as the name suggests, the worst carbon emissions offenders, has released a new briefing about […]
Ready for your next solar eclipse, Canada? Here are some of the surprising ways it could affect your weather
An increasing number of electric vehicles on Canadian roadways are helping the country reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, but will their batteries be resilient enough to weather more extreme events? Here is what some of the experts have to say
The Georgia Republican has once again skillfully made us pay attention to her.
Facing the lowest water levels in decades and an impending drought season that threatens water supply across the province, a volunteer advocacy group fears for the worst for the future of one central Alberta lake.Water pumped from the nearby Blindman River has kept Gull Lake, a popular water body about 30 kilometres north of Red Deer, Alta., at a healthy level for nearly 40 years. But after an invasive fish species started plaguing the river, forcing the province to halt all pumping efforts in 2
That poor iced coffee.
Their birth was a first in many ways.
Only labout 2,500 of the vulnerable animals remain in the wild.
The sight and sound of trillions of cicadas surfacing across much of America, a massive invasion of two separate groups called broods emerging at the same time, has scientists buzzing. For the first time in more than 200 years, two broods -- Brood XIX, known as the "Great Southern Brood," and Brood XIII, known as the "Northern Illinois Brood" -- will emerge from the ground simultaneously. While there is not extensive overlap between the two broods, some regions, especially in America's heartland, will experience a double-whammy of cicada occupation, experts told ABC News.
A rare magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the U.S. state of New Jersey Friday, with widespread shaking felt as far as Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick
In Canada, farmers are feeling the pinch of the federally imposed "carbon tax," which is designed to reduce the country's emissions. The tax, which puts a price on pollution, is expected to contribute to one-third of Canada's emissions reductions by 2030. However, farmers argue that it is hurting their industry by adding unnecessary strain and increasing fuel costs. Marney Blunt reports.
Everyone will get to see something on Eclipse Day, see what the cloud forecast is for your area with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey was felt in Pennsylvania on Friday morning.
"We're alive and live in New York," Joy Behar jokes The post ‘The View’ Hosts Poke Fun at New York Earthquake by Walking Out to Event-Appropriate Song appeared first on TheWrap.
The Liberal Democrats used freedom of information to reveal the gifts and hospitality received by the Environment Agency chief.
DALLAS (AP) — East Coast residents were jolted Friday by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, with weak rumblings felt as far away as Baltimore and the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. No life-threatening injuries or major damage have been reported. Here’s what to know about earthquakes on the East Coast. How are earthquakes measured? The Richter scale, developed by Charles F. Richter in the 1930s, is no longer widely used. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, as
A total solar eclipse will sweep across North America on Monday, April 8. Here's what you need to know about the event.
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Matthew Walley's eyes sweep over the large forest that has sustained his Indigenous community in Liberia for generations. Even as the morning sun casts a golden hue over the canopy, a sense of unease lingers. Their use of the land is being threatened, and they have organized to resist the possibility of losing their livelihood. In the past year, the Liberian government has agreed to sell about 10% of the West African country’s land — equivalent to 10,931 square kilometers (
Intense winds across the Central United States this weekend are fueling critical fire danger across some states, and threatening power outages, tree damage, travel disruptions and blowing dust in others.