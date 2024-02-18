High Wycombe man arrested over suspected attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a woman.

Thames Valley Police said it was called to reports a woman had been assaulted in Melbourne Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, at about 01:20 GMT.

The victim, in her 40s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Officers, who said the 38-year-old man arrested was from High Wycombe and remained in custody, are appealing for witnesses.

Det Insp Tracey Smyth said: "This was a serious incident that we are investigating thoroughly, with a suspect currently in police custody.

"We are in the very early stages of our investigation and are still trying to establish the full circumstances.

"It's really important that if you have any information at all that could help our investigation that you get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

