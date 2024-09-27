Higher home values driving property tax anxiety in Nashua

Reuters

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, but the move was limited as oil prices tumbled and ahead of domestic GDP data that could guide expectations for the pace of additional interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3470 per U.S. dollar, or 74.24 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3459 to 1.3489. The decline in oil prices has kept gains in check for the loonie, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.