Highest number of migrants cross Channel in single day since Starmer became Prime Minister

Migrants continue to make the perilous journey across the English Channel - STEVE FINN/STEVE FINN

A record number of migrants have crossed the Channel in a single day since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister.

A total of 703 migrants were detected making the crossing in 11 boats on Sunday, the third highest daily number so far this year, according to provisional figures from the Home Office.

The number of arrivals by small boats in 2024 now stands at 18,342.

This is 13 per cent higher than the total at the same time last year, which was 16,170, but 3 per cent lower than the total at this stage in 2022, which was 18,978.

The highest number of migrants to arrive on a single day so far this year was 882 on June 18 while the second highest was 711 on May 1.

There were 29,437 arrivals across the whole of 2023, down 36 per cent on a record 45,774 arrivals in 2022.

Two people died in French waters while trying to cross the Channel on Sunday morning. It is understood the others on board were rescued and taken back to France.

French authorities are said to be leading the investigation into the deaths.

The Home Office said: “We all want to see an end to dangerous small boat crossings, which are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.

“The new Government is taking steps to boost our border security, setting up a new border security command which will bring together our intelligence and enforcement agencies, equipped with new counter-terror-style powers and hundreds of personnel stationed in the UK and overseas, to smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions in profit.”