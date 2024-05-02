Highest number of migrants so far this year cross the Channel in single day

The increase in crossings this year contrasts with a 30 per cent fall in arrivals in 2023 - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Some 711 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Wednesday, the highest number on a single day so far this year, Home Office figures show.

The arrivals bring the total for this year to 8,278, which is 34 per cent higher than the 6,192 at the same point last year and 19 per cent higher than the 6,945 at the same stage in 2022.

Some 14 boats were detected on Wednesday, which suggests an average of around 51 per boat although French coastguards had to rescue one dinghy which had 66 people on board.

Men, women and children had to be taken off the small boat after it got into difficulty as it tried to cross the Channel off the coast of Dieppe, a point where the straits are more than 65 miles wide.

The figures come a week after five migrants - three men, a woman and a seven-year-old girl - died when they were crushed in an overloaded dinghy that left the north French shoreline with 112 people on board before getting into difficulty.

Migrants wait at Calais train station for a bus to return them to their camp, after five people died in an attempt to cross the English Channel last week - REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

The increase in crossings this year contrasts with a 30 per cent fall in arrivals in 2023, down from a record 45,774 to 29,437, largely attributed to a huge reduction in the number of Albanian migrants using small boats to reach the UK.

Since the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act became law after receiving Royal Assent on Thursday last week, 1,611 migrants have made the journey in 32 boats.

Vietnamese migrants have become the largest nationality to cross the Channel this year, accounting for the bulk of the increase this year.

Ministers from the UK and Vietnam met in London last month to discuss measures to crack down on the number of Vietnamese migrants who are travelling to the UK illegally.