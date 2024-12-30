'I give my highest respect': Trump comments on death of former President Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter's death over the weekend elicited responses from several prominent figures, including two statements from President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump commented on the passing of the country's 39th president in two Truth Social posts. Carter, 100, died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia.

"I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History," Trump's initial Truth Social post said.

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Trump's post also said he and his wife, Melania, are "thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time."

"We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers," the 45th president's post said.

President-elect Donald Trump (R) at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., on December 22, 2024, and Former President Jimmy Carter (L) at the Galilee United Methodist Church in Englewood, N.J. on June 6, 1976.

'He truly loved and respected our Country'

An hour after Trump's initial statement, he shared another post on Truth Social saying, "President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for."

"He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed," his post continued. "He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!"

Trump compared Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter during 2024 campaign

In April, during Trump's recent presidential campaign, he compared President Joe Biden and Carter in a seemingly disparaging manner.

"Biden is the worst president in the history of our country. Worse than Jimmy Carter by a long shot," Trump said, per Bloomberg and the Associated Press.

At the time of Trump's remarks, Carter was about six months away from his 100th birthday in October.

In 2019, Trump said he "has always liked President Carter,” but the two men's relationship soured when Carter called for a full investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election and suggested it “would show that Trump didn’t actually win," CNN reported.

After Carter's comments, Trump called Carter a “nice man” and a “terrible president” during a G20 Summit news conference in June 2019, according to the outlet.

