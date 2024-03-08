Highlights from Biden's fiery State of the Union address
President Joe Biden addressed Gaza, abortion, and January 6 in his passionate State of the Union speech and sparred with heckling Republicans.
President Joe Biden addressed Gaza, abortion, and January 6 in his passionate State of the Union speech and sparred with heckling Republicans.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. Watch the moment, here.
Marco Bello/ReutersDonald Trump may have rage-posted his way through President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Truth Social, but his social media site crashed for many before Biden even entered the House chamber, with technical issues lingering for at least an hour before and into his remarks.Beginning shortly before 9 p.m. EST Thursday, outages numbered in the thousands, according to Downdetector. The outages peaked an hour later and then began to slowly resume back to normal, accordi
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wore Trump's signature hat to the State of the Union. President Biden's reaction when he saw her had both sides laughing.
When the Providence Place Mall was constructed in the late ’90s, it was touted by Rhode Island leaders as a sign of urban renewal for its struggling capital city. For eight artists, it became something else — home. These friends constructed a makeshift apartment — complete with a sofa, a TV and video game system, …
The singer's ensemble showed more than a little skin as she took to the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday
The "Late Show" host spotted a disgraced former Republican lawmaker back on the House floor.
The reality star called one very famous woman “the C-word.”
Republican frontrunner addressed his followers at his Palm Beach property
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesWearing a bright red MAGA hat on the floor of the U.S. House before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), as expected, made a scene—and she broke the rules in the process.According to official House rules, House buildings are considered official government resources. “Accordingly, as a general rule, they may not be used for the conduct of campaign or political activities,” the House rules say.But Greene’s “Make America Grea
Former White House physician Ronny Jackson was quietly demoted from his rank of Rear Admiral after a scathing DOD investigation into allegations of misconduct
The clip of the shock killer whale attack was captured on camera for the National Geographic series 'Queens'
The former president received a harsh truth from RSBN's Brian Glenn, who is dating far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The ABC host was decidedly proud of herself The post ‘The View’: Joy Behar Literally Takes a Bow After Bringing the House Down With Raunchy Trump Joke appeared first on TheWrap.
The "Late Show" host mocked the former president's latest unbelievable claim.
Critics mocked the House speaker's odd reactions during the president's speech.
"I don't know how I feel about that," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said
Amelia Gray is undoubtedly fashion's favorite it-girl right now, appearing on Fashion Week runways...
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday denied Donald Trump's request to delay enforcement of the writer E. Jean Carroll's $83.3 million verdict in her recent defamation case. The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan adds to pressure on the former U.S. president to line up an acceptable bond by Monday so he can appeal. In the Jan. 26 verdict, jurors agreed with Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, that Trump had defamed her in June 2019 by denying he had raped her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.
Pamela Anderson goes braless in a sequin-embellished see-through bodysuit from The Attico and is makeup free as part of a photoshoot for CR Fashion Book.