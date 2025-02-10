Highlights From Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans Credit - Godofredo A. Vásquez—AP

It was Kendrick Lamar’s America at the Super Bowl on Sunday, as the rapper made history, becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to headline halftime show.

The 22-time Grammy winner and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper took the field after being introduced by Samuel L. Jackson in a full Uncle Sam getup for a performance that included appearances by SZA, Serena Williams, and DJ Mustard.

Joined by dancers in red, white, and blue tracksuits, Lamar performed a selection of his hits including “Squabble Up,” “HUMBLE,” and “DNA.” The musician is certainly riding a high note in his career. At the Grammys on Feb. 2, his 2024 hit “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at Drake, became the most decorated song in the history of the Recording Academy. That came just a couple months after his album GNX became his fifth consecutive Billboard 200 chart-topper upon its release in late November. There was some discussion of whether Lamar would be able to perform “Not Like Us,” since the song is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Drake late last year against Universal Music Group. After a couple hints, Lamar did play it during the halftime show, prompting chants from the crowd.

When asked what viewers can expect from his Super Bowl halftime show at a press conference earlier in the week, he emphasized “storytelling,” a celebration of all of the creative energy he has, and how much more he has to give. He explained, “This is me. This is Kendrick Lamar, 37 years old, and I still feel like I’m elevating, I’m still on a journey.”

Here are the highlights from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 59 halftime show.

What songs did Kendrick perform?

Kendrick began the show on what appeared to be a 1987 Buick Grand National GNX, the namesake of GNX. According to the New York Times, his set kicked off with part of an unreleased track used in the promotion for the album. He also referenced Gil Scott-Heron’s 1971 song “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” flipping it on its head to say, “The revolution ‘bout to be televised.”

He went on to play “Squabble Up,” “HUMBLE,” “DNA,” “euphoria,” “man at the garden,” “peekaboo,” “Luther” and “All the Stars” with SZA, “Not Like Us,” and “TV OFF” with Mustard.

Who were Kendrick’s guests?

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Lamar announced that SZA would be joining him during the performance, and she did, for their hit ballad “luther,” the third single off of GNX. Lamar also brought out Mustard, who produced “Not Like Us” among other Kendrick tracks.

One of his most notable guests was not a musical one, however. The performance was emceed by Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam, setting up the songs and providing interstitial commentary.

Later in the performance, Serena Williams joined Lamar onstage, dancing and crip-walking to “Not Like Us.” Williams, like Lamar, claims roots in Compton, Calif., a hometown that has featured prominently in the rapper’s music and career.

What did Kendrick and guests wear?

Kendick wore a red, white, and blue jersey and a necklace with a lower case “a," which some fans online speculated was a reference to his "a minor" lyric. He was flanked by dancers decked out in red, white, and blue track suits, who assembled in the shape of the American flag while he sang his hit “HUMBLE.” Some dancers had red-and-blue two-toned wigs.

Kendrick’s flared jeans also attracted a lot of attention online.

Did Kendrick reference Drake?

At one point during the performance, Kendrick told four performers onstage, “I wanna perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” The audience also broke out into a chant of “a-minorrr,” a reference to a pun in the lyrics of “Not Like Us,” which includes allegations that Drake had inappropriate relationships with young women, which Drake has denied.

Kendrick closed out the performance with “Game Over” spelled out in the crowd behind him. As the football game was only half over, it was pretty clear this message was directed toward Drake.

A spectator crashed the show

A person reportedly entered Lamar’s performance stage and waved a Palestinian flag before being escorted off the field.

