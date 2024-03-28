HIGHLIGHTS: Reds Opening Day Parade 2024
A look at some of the best moments of the Reds 2024 Opening Day Parade.
A look at some of the best moments of the Reds 2024 Opening Day Parade.
The Dodgers would love for us to move on from the Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara gambling allegations, but there are still too many questions.
Blake Snell. Cody Bellinger. Jordan Montgomery. Matt Chapman. None of them got the nine-figure deal they were asking for.
With the MLB season starting with Opening Day, here are the ten teams that made the best moves this offseason.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, one of four Toronto players to start the 2024 regular season on the IL. The team announced its 26-man active roster ahead of the season opener at Tampa Bay and also confirmed that right-handers Alek Manoah (shoulder) and Erik Swanson (forearm) were added to the 15-day injured list. Catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day list with a right wrist fracture. All p
Where does your MLB team rank ahead of Opening Day? USA TODAY Sports breaks down all 30.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky — and shocking — as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the majors' biggest star and his right-hand man. Investigations ar
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
The Yankees shored up their infield one day before Opening Day.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and reliever Erik Swanson will start the season on the injured list and are expected to be joined by starting pitcher Alex Manoah. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday he is hopeful Romano and Swanson could be back within a month. Romano has a right elbow injury, while Swanson is out with right forearm inflammation. “They both look great,” Atkins said. “They’re recovering well. They feel strong. Barring the setbac
These big-name players carry an alarming level of risk this fantasy baseball season. Here's who to think twice about.
MLB Opening Day is this week as most teams will play the first of 162 games. Here's how the league's top players rank by MVP odds.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $140 million, 10-year contract Wednesday, raising the team's spending to nearly $1.4 billion for five key players since December. Smith's deal supersedes an $8.85 million, one-year agreement reached in January. He opened the last week by going 5 for 10 with two RBIs as the Dodgers split a two-game series against San Diego at Seoul, South Korea. The 28-year-old was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .261 with
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay RaysSt. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0); Rays: Zach Eflin (0-0)FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -133, Blue Jays +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runsBOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays open the season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays.Tampa Bay had a 99-63 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The Rays slugged .445 with a .776 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.Toronto had an 89-73 record overa
Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave through June 1 under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association while the investigation continues in an alleged relationship with a minor. Administrative leave is not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, and a player continues to be paid. Franco, who has a $2 million salary this year, has remained in his native Dominican Republic while authorities there investigate and did not report to spring training.
NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets on Tuesday after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets' $815,000 offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed. A player with a nonguaranteed cont
MLB Opening Day is this week, and all 30 teams are set to play out 162 games in pursuit of a World Series title. Here's how they rank by title odds.
Jon Berti could be at third base for the banged-up Yankees in their opener against Houston on Thursday after New York acquired the infielder as part of a three-team trade with Miami and Tampa Bay. New York sent catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Tampa Bay Rays and minor league outfielder Juan Cruz to the Marlins, while outfielder Shane Sasaki moved from the Rays to Miami.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Jordan Montgomery have agreed on a $25 million, one-year contract with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The option for next year can become guaranteed to Montgomery if he makes at least 10 starts this season. The addition bulks up the defending NL champions' rotation
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain had surgery on his left shoulder and will be sidelined for an extended period. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said the operation took place Tuesday to address cartilage damage and repair the labrum. “An exact timeline is still TBD as it has a wide range of possibilities. We hope to have Matt back this season,” Krall said in a statement Wednesday. The 24-year-old McLain last played in a spring training game on March 17