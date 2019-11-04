The Highs and Lows of Running Your First Marathon, By the Numbers

8, more or less

The number of years since my last serious stint running. I ran cross-country in high school and enjoyed it. But then I got pretty good at drinking in college and enjoyed that more than I enjoyed running, and that was that.



I spent a few springs and falls cycling, but that didn’t quite stick. I’d hit a yoga class occasionally, and a spin class with a buddy. But running? Running sucked. Running was what I did when I’d exhausted all other options, when the gym was closed and Flywheel out of the question and I really wanted to suffer my way through exercise. I was not, nor would I ever be, a marathoner. And then, after a few months training at a boxing gym, I tweaked my back. Physical therapy helped, and taught me that I’d essentially neglected my glutes and low abs for most of that near-decade. Running, I thought, with its straight line movement and required use of one’s ass, might provide an answer—and, miraculously, it did. The glutes clicked. The abs engaged. I was pouring sweat, and my lungs were Juul-ridden, but after a few weeks, my back was feeling better. And then, toward the end of June, the kind folks at Nike emailed to ask if I’d be interested in running the Chicago Marathon, in October. No, I thought, not in a million fucking years. And then I wrote back to tell them I wanted in.

86

The high temperature, in degrees fahrenheit, measured at JFK the day of my first training run, at the beginning of July. One thing that people don’t necessarily tell you, probably because it should be blindingly obvious, is that because marathon season hits in the fall, marathon training season—especially for Chicago, a month earlier than the race in New York—starts just as summer really gets cooking. Naturally, it peaks as the weather gets truly miserable.



You learn a lot of things running in the summer: that you need to wear sunscreen. That taking your shirt off is a reasonable response to high temperatures, but that you better have applied sunscreen on the parts of your body that were covered up when you left the house. You also learn that you need to get out early, before eight, lest it get too hot. Which means you probably don’t need to have that extra beer at dinner the night before—and, hell, maybe you just stay in tonight, anyway. Early one tomorrow, and all. You learn that being done with a long run by the time everyone else is waking up (or just stumbling home) provides the purest hit of self-righteousness—and then you learn that your friends don’t particularly care to hear about how early you woke up. So you learn to find a balance: a night out here, a quiet one there. You learn to forgive yourself for skipping a day, but also to make it up when you can. You might even learn that running doesn’t have to be miserable.

7.27

Length, in miles, of my average training run. I think one of the reasons I used to be resistant to running was that I never lasted that long. “Going for a run” meant “Running three or four miles,” which in practice meant exercising for, at most, 25 or 30 minutes. And if you’re doing something uncomfortable for 30 minutes, it’s pretty hard not to spend the entire time thinking about anything but being finished. It should follow that, if running three miles is miserable, running six should be worse. Because running is a fickle beast that mocks your sanity, the opposite turns out to be true.



I say this knowing full well that you will all scowl at me, unless you already know it, too: running six miles is so much better than running three miles. When you’re exercising for an hour, you can’t spend the whole time thinking about the finish line. You’ll go nuts. You’ll start to hate running.

So I started to think about different things, or not to think at all. I’d just go blank for 20-minute stretches. (Considering the amount of my waking life spent near visual or aural content, stuff, this was a big number.) I’d think about my stride, and remember to tuck my pelvis in, and keep my arms moving. I’d check my watch a little too often, but eventually that would subside, too. I’d borrow a tip from a guy I read about in a Runner’s World I bought in an airport, and conjure the word “Float” when I was struggling. Or I’d think about something the comedian Pete Holmes had explained on GQ’s Airplane Mode podcast: that the phrase “Yes, thank you” can endow a boring experience with depth and mystery. It sounds horrendously dorky, I know, until you say it when you really need it. Then it works.

