Highway 99 closed in Surrey after crash sends 5 to hospital

Highway 99 was closed northbound from King George Boulevard and southbound from the Highway 91 interchange Thursday. (DriveBC - image credit)

Highway 99 is closed in both directions in Surrey as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash that sent five people to hospital Thursday.

Surrey police say no vehicles are being allowed through northbound from King George Boulevard and southbound from the Highway 91 interchange.

Surrey Police Service Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said in an email that Highway 99 southbound will likely remain closed into the night while police investigate the collision.

As of 10:15 p.m. PT, DriveBC's website shows Highway 99 closed in both directions from Railway Road to Exit 16 in Surrey.

B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson Bowen Osoko said in an email that paramedics were called to the crash just after 5:30 p.m., where they treated seven patients.

According to Osoko, they took two patients to hospital with critical injuries, and three in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police said the crash left five people injured, and at least one person was airlifted to hospital with "potentially critical injuries."

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash camera footage taken on Highway 99 near Highway 91 at the time of the crash, to contact the Surrey Police Service.