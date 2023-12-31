Highway closed following train and truck crash in South Australia near NSW border

Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

Two train drivers have died after their locomotive derailed and crashed into a truck near the South Australia and New South Wales border.

The Pacific National freight train reportedly collided with a truck on the Barrier Highway at Bindarrah around 10.30am local time on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed two of its Port Augusta train crew were killed in the crash.

“Pacific National takes the safety of its employees very seriously and has notified regulators who are investigating,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“This incident is having a profound impact across the organisation, and our first priority is to ensure the highest level of care to the families of our drivers who have tragically died.”

The Barrier Highway was closed in both directions, “and will be for some time”, a SA police statement read.

BROKEN HILL: Barrier Highway at Depot Road, is closed in both directions due to a truck crash and train crash in South Australia. Traffic is diverted via Silver City Hwy and Sturt Hwy. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 31, 2023

Motorists travelling from NSW will not be able to travel past Broken Hill on the highway into SA, and any motorists travelling east will not be able to pass Petersburg Road.

NSW authorities said if people needed to travel they could take the Silver City and the Sturt highways instead but that would add at least two hours to the journey.