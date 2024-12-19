Highway crews clearing snow after storm dumps up to 20 cm across southern Sask.

The snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan Wednesday night is now moving into Manitoba.

Areas south of Highway 1 received up to 20 cm of snow overnight and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was recommending against travelling on several highways early Thursday morning.

By 9:30 a.m. CST, most of the highways had been upgraded to partially covered with snow, though highways in and around Maple Creek still had travel not recommended.

"We had a fairly heavy band of snow centred around Swift Current and then tracking through toward the Estevan area," Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Dan Fulton said.

He said the system has now moved east into southern Manitoba.

"The good news is we're entering a more quiet period where we don't see any big systems on the horizon," Fulton said. "So travel right now doesn't look too bad for the holiday season, which is always good news."

Fulton said much of the province will see some flurries tomorrow, but that temperatures should rise to -3 C in some spots this weekend and into next week.