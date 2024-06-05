Highway near Corner Brook blocked by overturned fuel truck

Emergency crews surround the truck as the fuel spill presents potential danger. (Colleen Connors - image credit)

The Trans-Canada Highway near Corner Brook is currently impassable after a tanker trunk overturned causing an extensive fuel spill across the road.

The truck overturned on an exit ramp heading east. The fire department is on scene, trying to remove the driver from the vehicle safely.

For now, the highway is closed in both directions and traffic is building up between Riverside Drive and Massey Drive. There's currently no exit leaving Corner Brook.

Fire crews are keeping water on the truck, as the fuel spill presents danger if ignited.

Emergency crews say the scene is very dangerous and have created a wide perimeter around the truck.

The RCMP says updates will follow.

