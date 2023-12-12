Highway restaurant takes road to university

Neebing, Ont. — A rural location on Highway 61 generated strong summer sales for a hot new Jamaican restaurant, but fall sales proved to be lukewarm, the operator says. Stacy-Ann McFarlane-Trotman said that’s why she decided to relocate her 876 Tastebuds Restaurant & Juice Bar to an available space at Lakehead University. The highway location “was turning us into just a seasonal business,” McFarlane-Trotman said Friday. “We’d been getting a lot of U.S. tourists, but that dropped off, too.” McFarlane-Trotman said she served her final meal at the beginning of December at the former Highway 61 coffee shop west of Thunder Bay. The 876 reference that’s part of her restaurant’s handle is Jamaica’s area code, a nod to her home country. Her new location at a cafeteria inside LU’s Faculty of Education building opens on Jan. 2. It will be available for sit-down meals to university students and faculty. Those who aren’t part of the university will still be able to pick up takeout orders at the new location, McFarlane-Trotman said. McFarlane-Trotman, who grew up in St. Elizabeth Jamaica’s southwest, specializes in traditional spicy fare like jerk chicken and stewed pork. Her dishes quickly became popular with Highway 61 commuters when the restaurant opened its doors at the end of May. The former personal support worker came to Thunder Bay from Toronto in 2020 after deciding life in the big city was becoming a bit hectic. “I decided to shift gears and find something a bit more quiet,” she said. McFarlane-Trotman said when she was growing up in Jamaica, girls were “brought into the kitchen at an early age to learn how to cook.” “It was mandatory,” she said, “but now I’m happy that I had to learn.”

CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER, The Chronicle-Journal