‘Highway Robbery’: Critics Cook Five Guys Over ‘Out Of Control’ Prices In Viral Post

A picture of what appears to be a Five Guys restaurant receipt has gone viral after social media users took aim at the total cost of a meal at the fast food chain.

The photo, shared by X user @WallStreetSliv last week, shows an order of a bacon cheeseburger alongside a “regular” size soda and a “little fry,” which —including tip and tax — seemingly amounts to $24.10.

“Five Guys prices are out of control,” wrote @WallStreetSliv before others commented on a post that gained 77,000 likes and 8,300 shares.

“5 dollars for a small fry is highway robbery. It’s literally just a potato and some salt. Cost them a quarter to make,” wrote another user on X.

“fast food becoming a luxury meal is a sign of the times,” commented @Dan16676935420.

It’s unclear who bought the meal, where it was purchased, and when the purchase occurred.

The post comes months after a viral TikTok clip in November showed a $16 McDonald’s meal that included a limited edition Double Quarter Pounder with cheese, large fries and a large Sprite.

Critics also recently knocked Wendy’s for plans to test out “dynamic pricing” at restaurants, which the company later clarified would not mean implementing “surge pricing” or “raising prices when demand is highest.”

