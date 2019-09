Higuain lashes out in Juve training session

SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (SEPTEMBER 17, 2019) (ESTE NEWS - ACCESS ALL)

1. GONZALO HIGUAIN (BEARDED, CENTRE) TRAINING AND THEN LASHES OUT WITH HIS FOOT AT TRAINER (NOT SEEN) AND THEN KICKS HOARDING BEFORE BEING DRAGGED AWAY BY TEAM MATE

2. JUVENTUS COACH MAURIZIO SARRI UNDER COVER

3. CRISTIANO RONALDO (CENTRE) TRAINING

4. PLAYERS WALKING PAST, GONZALO HIGUAIN AT THE REAR GESTURING DURING CONVERSATION WITH TEAM MATE

STORY: Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain lost his cool during training on Tuesday (September 17), lashing out with his foot at one of the club's trainers before kicking through an advertising hoarding.

The team were holding a training session in Turin before flying out to Spain for Wednesday's (September 18) Champions League Group D opener against Atletico Madrid when the Argentine kicked out when chasing a ball before being restrained by a team mate. The trainer was not apparently hurt and Higuain continued to train with the team.

(Production: Mike Brock)