Hijab-wearing army solider says she had to educate people

Ms Shahzadi said her senior colleagues were very supportive

A hijab-wearing army solider said she had to "educate people" when she first joined the forces.

Corporal Iqra Shahzadi, from Surrey, said: "Just because I wear a hijab doesn't mean I'm not competent."

Ms Shahzadi works as a military nurse at Frimley Park and said she always aspired to be in the Army, despite not seeing Muslim women represented.

The NHS trust that runs Frimley Park said it was a "special honour" to have Ms Shahzadi among their colleagues.

Ms Shahzadi told the BBC: "It hasn't been an easy road."

When she told her parents about her aspirations to join the Army, Ms Shahzadi said "they thought it was a phase - she'll get over it".

She remembered flicking through army magazines in a career's office and not seeing anyone like herself in the pages.

Even though she did not see anyone else wearing a hijab, she spoke to the Armed Forces Network Association, who said they would support her to wear it.

Ms Shahzadi did not see anyone like herself in the Army

After completing her training, Ms Shahzadi became a combat medical technician but said she still faced struggles.

"I had to educate people. To the naked eye, this may just be a cloth - it may not mean anything.

"To me, it doesn't just cover my hair, it tells me that I am a Muslim," Ms Shahzadi explained.

Ms Shahzadi said: "The unit that I am part of is very supportive of my faith"

Ms Shahzadi wears a grey hijab to match the grey beret of the role and said: "The unit that I am part of is very supportive of my faith."

The Frimley Park NHS Trust said: "We are really proud both of our diverse workforce and our partnership with military medical staff from Joint Hospital Group South East."

