Hiker dies at Utah state park after high temperatures, running out of water

A hiker died at a Utah state park over the weekend after high temperatures and running out of water, according to local authorities.

The Hurricane City Police Department said in a release that officers responded to a report Sunday of a female hiker in distress near Quail Creek State Park on Sunday. Temperatures were around 106 degrees that day and the hiker did not have enough water, police said.

Quail Creek State Park is in Hurricane, a city in southwest Utah located about 137 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The hiker, a 56-year-old woman, was found on the trail unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted, police said, but she died. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Hurricane Valley Fire Department and the State of Utah Department of Natural Resources assisted, police said.

Her name has not yet been publicly released due to the ongoing investigation.

Earlier in July, 30-year-old hiker Belyruth Ordóñez was found dead and her parents, Dario and Humbelina Ordóñez, were hospitalized after they suffered from heat exhaustion while hiking through Snow Canyon State Park in Utah, about 23 miles west of Quail Creek State Park, according to police.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hiker dies at Utah state park after high temps, no water