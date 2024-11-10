Hiker tries to throw backpack across river and fails

The Daily Beast

John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security advisor. Trump is currently in the process of putting an eclectic team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be President’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security advisor to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.