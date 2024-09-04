Hilaria Baldwin Sends Her 6 'Baldwinitos' Kids Back to School — While Her Youngest Celebrates 'First Day Home Alone'

Hilaria Baldwin shares seven children with her husband Alex Baldwin

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Hilaria Baldwin and Ilaria

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating the back-to-school season with her seven kiddos.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the entrepreneur, 40, shared her kids' excitement for their first day of school, posting sweet snaps on Instagram of each of them smiling as they hold up signs with their name and grade. Carmen, 11, is off to sixth grade, Rafael Thomas, 9, to fourth, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, to second and Romeo Alejandro David, 6, to first.

Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, and María Lucía Victoria, 3, are also heading out for the first time as they start pre-K, making Ilaria Catalina Irena, 23 months, the "queen of the house." She even got to join in on the photo shoot and held up her sign that read, "First day home alone."

Hilaria shares all seven kids with her husband Alec Baldwin, 64, and the proud mom relays her emotions surrounding the big day in her caption.

"Happy first day of school from the Baldwinitos to you 🩵. 6 are in school this year 😱!!!" she writes, adding that "The Dedes first day of school ever is exciting and emotional."

She continues, "I’m so glad the bigger ones are there to watch after them! We hope your transition to the school year is a great one ✨. The baby is going to be the queen of the house, while her siblings are away!"

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Carmen Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Instagram

Just last week, the 30 Rock alum and his wife both paid tribute to their daughter Carmen as she marked her 11th birthday, sharing a wholesome new selfie on Instagram.

Hilaria uploaded the initial birthday message alongside a selfie of the proud parents holding their daughter close as they smiled together.

"Happy 11th birthday to our Carmen Gabriela….we are so lucky to be your parents," Hilaria captioned the image. "Thank you for being our light, for making us laugh….and for being you ❤️."

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the 66-year-old actor reposted the same image with a short but sweet caption: "11!!! Love you, Carmencita," Alec wrote.

Alec is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 28, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.



