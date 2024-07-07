Hilarious moment herd of 45 escaped cows run down a street

This hilarious video shows the moment a herd of 45 cows broke loose - in a city's street. Leon Box, 16, can be seen racing away from the herd as they charge down the street in Ripon, North Yorks. He'd gone out to the corner of their street after hearing cows were on the loose, but was stunned when he saw the hurtling towards him. Mum Jess, 36, said the whole family ran out shocked when a herd of around 45 cows ran straight past their home at around 8.10pm on Friday July 5, 2024. She believes the cows pushed through a kissing gate in their field at the end of their street.