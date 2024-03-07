Hilary Davis appears in court for second straight day
Hilary Davis appears in court for second straight day
Hilary Davis appears in court for second straight day
Reflecting on his time as Kelce's trainer, Joe O'Pella wrote that "what this man has meant to me and now my family over the past decade plus is nearly indescribable"
Joy Behar is the last OG co-host on The View, still standing since the daytime talk show premiered on ABC in 1997. As the co-hosts discussed news that Jason Kelce was retiring from the NFL, Behar opened up about leaving the show at some point and what she would miss the most. “He sounds more …
NEW YORK — Stanley Cup contenders aren’t waiting until the NHL trade deadline day to shore up depth for what they hope is a long playoff run. The league-leading Florida Panthers got deeper on the wing on Wednesday by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from Ottawa, Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers added a pair of centers in Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from Anaheim, the New York Rangers traded with Seattle for a player they coveted in Alexander Wennberg and the Colorado Avalanche loaded up by getting
Players continue to fail to address the OWGR’s main reason for not granting LIV points in the first place.
Saban retired Jan. 10 after 17 seasons and six national titles at Alabama.
Verstappen was asked if his father regretted his remarks, which not only cast further doubt over Horner’s future, but of his son.
Now that LIV has given up on OWGR points, here's how far players have fallen in the ranking since they joined.
TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended Sudbury Wolves forward Nathan Villeneuve 15 games and teammate Evan Konyen 10 games for violations of the league's social media policy. The league said the sanctions come after an investigation of "inappropriate game-related comments" shared on a Wolves group chat following a Jan. 18 game against the Barrie Colts. The OHL did not detail the content of the chat, but said the players violated the policy "in a manner detriment
Iowa Hawkeyes college basketball star Caitlin Clark has officially declared for the WNBA draft. Her potential WNBA salary will shock you.
Michael Bisping has had enough of Jake Paul and called him out for "conning the fans" following his latest win.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics and their design teams released renderings Tuesday of the club's planned $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas that show five overlapping layers with a similar look to the famous Sydney Opera House. The A's hope to move into that 33,000-seat domed stadium in 2028, depending mostly on the construction timeline. A glass window beyond the outfield provides an outdoor feel with views of the Las Vegas Strip. Also included is an 18,000-square-foot video board, which
Onlookers have likened it something out of Star Wars, while others just think it’s plain ugly. But a leading cycling team hopes that its futuristic-looking new helmet will lead to a “big improvement” in time trial performance.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers, the NHL club announced Tuesday. The 34-year-old, in his third stint with the Oilers, has five goals and five assists in 27 games this season. The Oilers signed Gagner to a one-year, two-way contract worth US $775,000 on Oct. 31. He appeared in 18 games over November and December before being sidelined with a concussion. He has been used sparingly since returning, losing his bottom-six forward minutes to Corey Perry
The Florida Panthers are fortifying their forward depth ahead of another push for a Stanley Cup.
The Dutchman’s future at Red Bull is in the spotlight after his father Jos Verstappen called on team principal Christian Horner to be dismissed.
Kelce shared that he had some help watching over his daughters on the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast with brother Travis
Mercedes driver George Russell has called for transparency following a report alleging that the president of Formula 1's governing body intervened to overturn a penalty last season. Russell finished fourth behind Fernando Alonso in last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but was briefly upgraded to third when Alonso was given a 10-second penalty because Aston Martin's pit crew touched the car with a jack while serving an earlier penalty. The BBC reported this week that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly intervened to have the Alonso penalty overturned.
OTTAWA — The NHL-leading Florida Panthers gave their offence some scoring punch on Wednesday by acquiring veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators. The Senators receive two draft picks in return — a conditional fourth-round selection this year (becomes a third-round pick in 2026 if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup) and a third-round pick in 2025. Ottawa also retains 50 per cent of Tarasenko's remaining salary. The Senators signed Tarasenko to a one-year, US$5-million contract
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland knew the impact his words could have . . . and said them anyway. The striker faced questions on Tuesday about his Manchester City future, and speculation about a move to Real Madrid. “If I say this now," Haaland said, "it’s probably gonna be a massive headline tomorrow. You never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this, but you also have to write everything I said before.” For full disclosure, Haaland spoke in glowing terms about l
In a span of just a few days in the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns made aggressive trades to acquire what they hoped would be franchise-altering quarterbacks. The results so far have been underwhelming. The Broncos are cutting ties already with Russell Wilson after investing heavy draft capital and $124 million for two years of mostly disappointing play, making the trade with Seattle and subsequent extension one of the worst deals in NFL history. The Browns still have a