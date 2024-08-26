Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Hilariously Edits Her — and Then Himself — into Photo from Mandy Moore’s Baby Shower

Duff had to miss the photo session at Moore's celebration, so her husband found a creative solution to make up for it

Getty(2) Hillary Duff (left) and Mandy Moore

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma is making sure his wife has lasting memories — even if he has to manipulate photos to make it happen!

On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 24, the Lizzie McGuire alum, 36, told her followers that she was a guest at Mandy Moore's baby shower but had to leave the celebration before photos were taken.

In her first slide explaining the situation, Duff shared Moore's post about the event and said that Koma, 37, "knew I was sad I missed the photo...."

"So he fixed it," she wrote over an updated photo in the next slide.

An image of a young Duff with bright blonde hair was photoshopped onto the end of the original photo in the second slide — but it gets even better.

Hilary Duff/Instagram Hilary Duff shares a photo from Mandy Moore's baby shower

"But then he felt sad he missed it," Duff wrote over the photo in the next slide, which showed that Koma had photoshopped himself into the third version of the photo. He can be seen sitting in a chair next to the image of Duff that he'd added. The chair was empty in the original photo.

The musician wasn't finished having fun, though.

Hilary Duff/Instagram A photoshopped scene from Mandy Moore's baby shower featuring Hilary Duff

Moore's baby shower appeared to be a girls-only event, but Koma also photoshopped the This Is Us alum's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, into a fourth version of the photo, lounging barefoot in a chair on the other side of the room from Koma. The second chair was also empty in the photo originally posted by Moore, 40.

"And of course [he] didn't want [Taylor] to feel left out," the How I Met Your Father actress wrote over the final version of the photo. She tagged Moore in every iteration of the photo and expressed love for her friend in the first slide.

Moore announced that she is pregnant with her third child with Goldsmith, 39, in May. The couple's baby-on-the-way is a girl. The pair are already parents to sons August "Gus" Harrison, 3, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 22 months.

Hilary Duff/Instagram A photoshopped scene from Mandy Moore's baby shower featuring Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma

The "Candy" singer expressed her love for her friends in her original Instagram post about the baby shower on Aug. 24.

"Perfect morning of the best food and even better company. Thanks for making me and baby girl feel so loved and celebrated. 💓💓💓💓💓💓," Moore wrote in the caption of the post.

Duff can give her pregnant friend plenty of advice on being a girl mom. The A Cinderella Story star welcomed her youngest daughter with Koma, Townes, in May.

Hilary Duff/Instagram A photoshopped scene from Mandy Moore's baby shower featuring Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma and Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith

The couple also shares daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3, and Duff has a 12-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.



