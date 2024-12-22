Hilary Duff Marks 5th Wedding Anniversary with ‘Best Friend’ Matthew Koma in Cute Family Photos: 'Forever to Go'

“You’re my favorite person to do absolutely anything and everything with," Koma wrote in an Instagram tribute to his wife

Hilary Duff is marking “5 years down” with her husband Matthew Koma!

The singer and actress, 37, shared a handful of new memories on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Dec. 21, as she marked her fifth wedding anniversary to the musician and producer, also 37.

To mark the half-decade milestone, Duff first posted an image of Koma standing on a balcony and overlooking a snowy mountain while holding one of their four children, during the couple's current ski vacation. The pair share daughters Banks Violet, 6, Mae James, 3 and Townes, 7 months — and Duff is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 12, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

"Five years down," Duff captioned the snap. "Forever to go❤️."

Hilary Duff/instagram Matthew Koma holds baby Townes in a photo Hilary Duff shared on Dec. 21, 2024

For the remainder of her anniversary shout-outs, Duff also shared snaps of Koma spending some time with their kids at a rock-climbing gym and posing outside with Duff and their youngest while on a snowy family getaway at a ski resort.

"You're my best friend," she wrote over one image of Koma, before calling him the "best daddy" in another.

Duff and Koma, who met in 2013 while working on Duff's Breathe In. Breathe Out. album, tied the knot in 2019.

In his anniversary post, featuring some throwback black-and-white wedding snaps, Koma called Duff his "dream girl" and "best friend."

"As I lay next to you in bed, purely exhausted after our third consecutive 14 hour day of taking our 4 kids skiing — I feel like the luckiest. You chose me to do the impossible with. And as we navigate through the truly IN IT years, I think the most exciting thing is knowing on the other side of this, we get each other," Koma wrote of his wife.

"You’re my favorite person to do absolutely anything and everything with. And I know that may sound underwhelming considering my inability to tolerate the majority of humans, but you light this grinch up in a way that forces me to fully submit and coast closer to the #LiveLaughLove sun than I ever thought possible," he continued.

Koma then thanked Duff for "knowing me better than I know me" and "steering" him clear of "so many traps I would’ve fallen right into without your North."

"Thank you for filling these first 5 years with every topping on the menu. I know we’re still at the starting line, but I fully trust you’ll lead us all the way home," he added. "And if not, I’m going to have a hell of a highlight reel to relive in my one bedroom condo in the deep San Fernando Valley that I share with a guy named Sid who burns incense and has a pet axolotl. You are my forever Luigi and I love you so much."

Duff commented under her husband's post: "As long as you mean the right Luigi I’m here for ever my baby. My big baby. It better be a big Diet Coke at lunch because we are going for the gold today. Happy 5 my lover (can this comment be my dedication?)."

Hilary Duff/instagram Matthew Koma in a photo Hilary Duff shared on Dec. 21, 2024

As for the couple's holiday plans, Duff revealed to PEOPLE this month that while she hasn't yet shared her 2002 Christmas album, Santa Claus Lane, with her four kids, things may change.

"You know what, I need to," Duff said.

"Maybe this is the year," she added. "Luca will have none of that, but Banks would definitely love it. I tend to play the classic holiday songs in the car — not that that's not a classic."



