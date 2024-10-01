Hilary Swank Admits She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ to Have Kids Before She Turned 47: ‘I Can Give Differently’ Now (Exclusive)

"I don't think I would've had the patience and the grace that I hopefully can bestow a little bit more now," Swank tells PEOPLE

Hilary Swank is loving being a mom to her twins — and she's opening up about welcoming them a little bit later in life.

The actress, 50, recently partnered with HealthyBaby as their Chief Innovation Officer and chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about her decision to collaborate with the organization. Swank, who is mom to twins Aya and Ohm, whom she welcomed in April 2023, tells PEOPLE she wanted to give her kids "the best start," which for her included using clean, healthy products.

As she did her research, Swank says she was "shocked, mortified and actually enraged at what I was seeing and learning. And then I came across HealthyBaby and I wanted to learn more, so I kept diving deeper."

Swank shares that she found many companies had products that included harmful chemicals and toxins, and when she looked at the ingredients that HealthyBaby uses, it was a "no-brainer."

"I think they're leading the charge to make this change, and everyone's going to definitely be following suit because there's no other choice," Swank shares. "There should be no other choice for your baby."

For the mom of two, she appreciates that HealthBaby "discloses everything, they're completely transparent. We know everything that's in their diapers, as it should be."

Swank, who shares her twins with husband Philip Schneider, welcomed her babies at 47, telling PEOPLE that for much of her life, she was "really focused on my other baby, which was my career."

"I knew I wanted to be an actor since I was 8 years old, and I have loved my career," she says. "I'm hopefully always going to be an actor."

"So I was really career-focused and I wasn't ready to have children in my 20s, or really even in my 30s, and then I hit my 40s and I didn't have a partner. That doesn't mean I had to have a partner," Swanks says. "A lot of people get donors, and that's a wonderful option, a lot of people adopt, there's a lot of different ways, and so I was open to anything."

But when Swank met Schneider, her journey toward parenthood began.

"I was 47 when I got pregnant, and I feel like I have a lot more patience, and I've done a lot of my own personal work to be the type of mother I want to be, whereas it would've just been different in my twenties and thirties," she says.

"I don't think I would've had the patience and the grace that I hopefully can bestow a little bit more [of] now, and a self-awareness in a different way that I don't need to focus on myself anymore in the way that I did at that point."

"I can give differently," adds Swank.

Now that she has a year and a half of being a mom under her belt, Swank says that the best part of being around her kids is seeing them experience something new every day.

"You hear people say that, that you see life again through those new eyes, but it's true. Things become so commonplace and we feel like, 'Oh yeah, I've seen that, I've done that,' and we just walk myopically with these blinders on because nothing is as awe-inspiring anymore," she continues.

"And you see your kids see everything again and you're like, 'Oh yeah. Oh yeah, that is beautiful. That is magnificent.' Your curiosity is sparked again, just by watching them grow and evolve, and it's really something new every day. It's so fun and they're so funny."

