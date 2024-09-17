Hillary Clinton Scorches Elon Musk For 'Rotten And Creepy' Comments To Taylor Swift

Hillary Clinton is calling out Elon Musk’s recent “rotten” behavior toward Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of the “On with Kara Swisher” podcast, the former secretary of state slammed the billionaire owner of X (formerly Twitter) for implying that he’d impregnate Swift after the singer endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Republican nominee Donald Trump “had his alter ego Elon Musk say something really rotten and creepy” about Swift, Clinton said about the remarks.

Swift endorsed Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) shortly after last week’s presidential debate. She signed her statement as “Childless Cat Lady” — a fierce reference to disparaging remarks GOP vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. JD Vance has made about women without children.

Musk promptly responded to the singer’s endorsement, writing on X: “Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

“[It’s] kind of another way of saying rape, I think,” Clinton said on the podcast episode about Musk’s post. “I can’t understand why he says what he says ... it just is beyond my imagination.”

The former presidential candidate went on to share her thoughts on Trump and “the whole cast of these MAGA characters,” saying that “misogyny is such a part of their worldview.”

“They gravitate toward toughness and brutality and macho-ism,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said. “Here is Taylor Swift: a self-made billionaire, who brings joy to people, who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women.”

“They can’t stand it,” she said, referring to Trump and his allies.

Taylor Swift photographed at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sept. 11, one day after endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on Instagram. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Swift’s endorsement of Harris has clearly agitated Trump and his supporters — to say the least.

Last week, Trump reacted to the singer’s political statement by pivoting to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who reportedly recently “liked” one of his Instagram posts before “unliking” it amid backlash.

Swift began spending a lot of time with Brittany Mahomes last NFL season after she started dating Travis Kelce, who also plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy. “I was not a Taylor Swift fan.”

“She’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he later added about Swift.

On Sunday, Trump unleashed an attack against the pop singer, writing on his Truth Social platform: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

