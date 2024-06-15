New Hillcrest community park project

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Police may never be able to talk to driver of bus in deadly collision in Manitoba
WINNIPEG — Police may never be able to talk to the driver of a bus involved in a crash that killed 17 people a year ago near Carberry, Man., a RCMP official said Thursday.
- United Press International
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
- People
Texas Man Dead, Woman in Critical Condition After Being Electrocuted in Jacuzzi at Mexico Resort
The incident happened on June 11 at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, authorities confirmed
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi man tried to blame child, 8, for sex crimes at plea hearing. The judge intervened
The Biloxi man was set for trial next week on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child.
- People
'Monster' Ex-Officer Who Killed Teen Girl and Dumped Body in Words Makes Short Statement Before He's Sentenced
The family of Susana Morales also addressed the court after the verdict
- CNN
Sheriff’s office releases interrogation video of Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor through a door
Newly released interrogation video shows Florida woman Susan Lorincz telling detectives she heard her neighbor say she was going to kill her before Lorincz was arrested for fatally shooting the woman through a closed door during a dispute over children playing outside last year.
- The Canadian Press
Female Mountie accused at trial of flirting to obtain information at Coutts blockade
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.
- People
Santa Monica Bar Owner Dies After Being Punched By Patron Who Was Asked to Leave: Police
Leonard Hector Korpie was charged with homicide in connection with the killing of the bar manager at the Jameson's Pub, per police
- LA Times
Video shows elderly woman knocked unconscious during road rage fight at LAX
Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage fight at LAX that put an elderly woman in the hospital after she was knocked down in the scuffle.
- The Canadian Press
Former Nashville officer arrested after allegedly participating in an adult video while on duty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in adult video while on duty.
- WDSU - New Orleans
Amber Alert ends tragically with one child dead in Mississippi
- Miami Herald
Colombian traffickers find novel way to move millions in US cocaine sales via bank ATMs
Collecting millions from US cocaine profits has always been a problem for Colombian drug cartels
- BBC
'Incredibly violent' paedophile jailed for 28 years
Mark Foster's offending towards a young girl became "increasingly violent", police said.
- Tacoma News Tribune
4-year-old found crying outside locked room where mom is found dead, Washington cops say
Police said they were conducting a welfare check for the 28-year-old woman.
- BBC
Teacher given life ban after having sex with pupil
Ieuan Bartlett will never teach again after admitting 12 counts of sexual activity with a child.
- CBC
West end residents voice their concerns over the homelessness hub
About 50 people turned out to voice their concerns over the proposed location of the city's plans to locate the new Homelessness, Housing Help Hub (H4) at 700 Wellington Avenue last night."Everybody's concerned about what can happen to their properties," said McKay Avenue resident Thomas Colley who helped organized the meeting in Wilson Park outside the Adie Knox Community Centre.The hub, expected to open in a minimum of three years, is on 2.8 hectares of land just south of Wyandotte Street West
- The Canadian Press
Two teenagers arrested in stabbing on Toronto transit bus: police
TORONTO, ONTARIO — Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing. Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital and both are now facing charges. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city's west end. Police say the bus driver also sustained minor inju
- The Canadian Press
Holly Bobo murder case returns to court, 7 years after a Tennessee man's conviction
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — Seven years after a man was convicted of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, the case has returned to the Tennessee courtroom where his intense, highly publicized murder trial unfolded.
- People
Woman Dead After Cop Runs Over Her with Truck While She Was Sitting on Beach: 'Unfortunate Accident'
The woman died at a local hospital shortly after she was pinned underneath the Horry County police vehicle, authorities said
- People
Mom of 6 Was Planning Her Wedding. Then She Was Fatally Shot in Her Sleep With Children Nearby
Latasha Cureton, 39, was killed when an unknown attacker shot several times at the residence, per police