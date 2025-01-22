“The Hills” Alum Lo Bosworth Is Engaged to Investor Dom Natale

"Thank you for being the best that one could be, for me," wrote Bosworth next to her announcement on Instagram

Lauren "Lo" Bosworth is going from staring at the blank page before her to standing at the altar!

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the The Hills and Laguna Beach alum, 38, announced that she and investor Dom Natale are ready to walk down the aisle.

"For you, my darling, it could only be a 'yes.' Thank you for being the best that one could be, for me. All my love, L," she wrote next to a black-and-white photo of her and her fiancé sharing a romantic embrace.

In the comment section, various of her supporters showered her with sweet congratulatory messages.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ So special. Love you guys so much," one person wrote, while another commented, "Finally! Love you both ❤️."

"AAAAAAAAS THE BEST COUPLE EVAAAA LOVE YOU BOTH SO SO MUCHOOOO ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," an additional comment read.

Getty Images for TIME Lauren Bosworth attends TIME100 Women's Leadership Forum at Chelsea Piers, Studio 59 on September 10, 2024

The Love Wellness founder was previously linked to Shark Tank contestant Jimmy DeCicco, per Page Six.

Bosworth, who stepped down as CEO of Love Wellness in 2023, has lived a more private lifestyle since stepping away from reality television.

"I served a very specific role, which I’m actually grateful for in hindsight. I didn’t have to get into it too much," said Bosworth in an April 2024 episode of Bethenny Frankel's Just B podcast, per Marie Claire.

"But in the areas where I did, it still kind of haunts me to this day, because there’s so many stories behind this story everybody saw on television that run very counter to what the public thinks of you," she continued.

Bosworth starred on the MTV reality show for five seasons opposite Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt and Kristin Cavallari. Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt (Stephanie's brother), recently made headlines after losing their home in the Palisades Fire.



