Hillsborough police seeking SUV driver who dragged officer from Sheetz gas station

Hillsborough police are seeking a male subject they say dragged an officer from a moving SUV on Wednesday during a convenience store larceny investigation.

The suspect fled in a red, second-generation GMC Terrain SLE from the Sheetz on N.C. 86 South around 2:26 p.m. heading toward Durham on Interstate 85 North, according to a news release.

Officers were called to the convenience store on a report of a larceny at about 2:17 p.m. While investigating the larceny, they were alerted of a second larceny occurring within the building. They approached a male subject wearing a green Columbia zip-up jacket, blue jeans, camouflage ball cap and black shoes with white soles.

The subject physically assaulted the responding officer inside the store before fleeing to the SUV backed into a parking space.

“The suspect entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle and subsequently assaulted the officer as the officer attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle,” the release stated.

“The suspect then put the vehicle into drive and dragged the officer causing physical injuries,” the release continued.

The officer was taken to UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information should contact Investigator Andrew Jones at 919-296-9562 or email. Anonymous tips can be reported three ways: