Hilltop Road reopens after crash between train and box truck, Greensboro officers say
The RCMP has charged off-duty officer Travis Plant, 34, with impaired driving after a crash that took place over the weekend. (CBC)An off-duty police officer has been charged with impaired driving after crashing his vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway over the weekend, the RCMP says.In a news release, the RCMP said officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the highway near Glovertown around 10:45 a.m. NT on Sunday.The driver, 34-year-old off-duty RCMP officer Travis Plant, took
Ontario Provincial Police say it has laid charges in connection to a fatal May long weekend boat crash north of Kingston. Sean O’Shea reports.
As the federal government prepares to announce Canada's first high-speed rail line connecting Toronto to Quebec City, it remains to be seen whether the service will be extended westward into southwestern Ontario.In the coming weeks, the government is expected to unveil plans for a high-speed rail corridor with a dedicated, electrified, grade-separated track and trains travelling upwards of 300 km/h, according to a Radio-Canada report, citing sources.Such a link could cut travel between Toronto a
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a boat collision near Kingston, Ont., that killed three people on the Victoria Day long weekend.
The RCMP have confiscated a side-by-side ATV that was involved in a pursuit on Saturday night. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)RCMP in eastern Newfoundland said Wednesday a driver caught speeding an offroad vehicle on a main street in Harbour Grace late one night wound up injuring a passenger in a crash — and is expected to be charged over it. Police said neither of the two people seen speeding Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. NT on Harvey Street were wearing helmets. An attempt at a traffic sto
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will impose duties on imports of electric vehicles from China from Thursday, after talks between Brussels and Beijing failed to find an amicable solution to their trade dispute, EU spokesman Olof Gill said.
What it’s like to live with a new electric car, and how EV charging works without a charger at home.
First-year VED rates will increase by more than double after the announcement.
Four people were hit by a vehicle over the weekend, including a 12- and 15-year-old who died, according to the coroner’s office.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing duties on imports of electric vehicles from China starting Wednesday after talks between Brussels and Beijing failed to find an amicable solution to their trade dispute.
Powered by a V-12 engine and starting at $429,000, the British marque’s flagship GT is in direct competition with Ferrari’s 12Cilindri.
Final death toll is not yet known after flash flooding in eastern and southern Spain left several people missing, and prompted a red alert for heavy rainfall with adverse weather expected to persist.View on euronews
CCTV footage shows the white car smashing through it at speed, crumpling the bonnet.
David Tudor Evans, 66, died after two Transport for Wales trains collided head-on near Talerddig in Powys at 7.26pm on October 21.
Volkswagen is mulling the closure of factories in Germany for the first time to cut costs, while rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz face their own problems.
We need to see more classics on trails!
U.S. nonprofit Climate United on Tuesday announced a plan to spend up to $250 million to buy as many as 500 electric semi trucks over three years in what it called the biggest single order of those zero-emissions trucks in the country so far. Climate United then aims to lease those vehicles at attractive rates to truckers that haul containers to and from California seaports, where roughly 33,000 so-called drayage trucks must have zero tailpipe emissions by 2035. The program could give a much-needed jolt to the adoption of heavy-duty electric trucks that now account for less than 1% of the total U.S. trucking fleet.
The stick shift can be ordered now with delivery expected next summer.
Despite the acknowledgment that an e-bike fire on New Year's Eve had the potential to kill passengers, the TTC's board has hit the pause button on a motion looking at banning the vehicles during winter months. Matthew Bingley reports.