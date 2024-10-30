Hilltop Road reopens after crash between train and box truck, Greensboro officers say

Reuters

U.S. nonprofit Climate United on Tuesday announced a plan to spend up to $250 million to buy as many as 500 electric semi trucks over three years in what it called the biggest single order of those zero-emissions trucks in the country so far. Climate United then aims to lease those vehicles at attractive rates to truckers that haul containers to and from California seaports, where roughly 33,000 so-called drayage trucks must have zero tailpipe emissions by 2035. The program could give a much-needed jolt to the adoption of heavy-duty electric trucks that now account for less than 1% of the total U.S. trucking fleet.