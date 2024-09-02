Hilton Bayfront hotel workers go on strike
The workers, part of the UNITE HERE union, are fighting for higher wages and fair staffing and workloads. They say hotels took advantage of COVID-era staffing and service cuts that have never been restored.
The workers, part of the UNITE HERE union, are fighting for higher wages and fair staffing and workloads. They say hotels took advantage of COVID-era staffing and service cuts that have never been restored.
A pair of Toronto lawyers accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from real estate clients has been found in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial records
Over the course of nearly a decade, a man in the south of France is accused of recruiting strangers online to rape his wife after drugging her with anxiety medication. He and 50 co-defendants, including civil servants and firefighters, are to be judged in a trial beginning Monday in a court in Avignon and expected to last several months. Between 2011 and 2020, Dominique P., a 71-year-old former employee with electricity provider EDF, allegedly incited more than 70 men to rape his wife while she
Gangs are still a significant reality in US prisons. But most inmates say that their power has been watered down, and they no longer rule facilities with an iron fist.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
FAUST, Alta. — Two people are dead and at least six others were injured after police say a semi truck crossed the centre line of a highway and collided with a group of motorcycles in northern Alberta.
District Judge Joanne Hirst said she was ‘frankly astonished’ that the woman had chosen to go abroad rather than attend court with her son.
Flowers have been left in the street where the bodies of three children and man were found.
HONOLULU (AP) — Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors on Saturday night in Hawaii, police said. The shooter was also fatally shot by a resident, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
Usha Chilukuri Vance loves her “meat and potatoes” husband, JD Vance. She explained to a rapt Republican National Convention audience how their vice-presidential candidate adapted to her vegetarian diet and even learned to cook Indian food from her immigrant mother.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with “special cruelty.”
Two people are dead and three were injured after a man drove his car through a restaurant patio in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday, police said. Surveillance footage captured a man, whom police did not name, driving into the outdoor patio of the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, a city immediately west of Minneapolis.
Five current and former Nelson, B.C. police officers have filed a Charter challenge against the Office of the Attorney General after a personal phone and group chat search was carried out, during an investigation into allegedly racist and inappropriate WhatsApp messages.The challenge, filed on Aug. 22, comes as the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), which falls under the attorney general, has scheduled a disciplinary hearing into the WhatsApp message matter. The investigation wa
Rebecca Gregory, 25, worked at the same nursery as Kate Roughley who was sentenced to 14 years in May for killing nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan.
Kara Welsh, a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student and a national gymnastics champion, was shot and killed late Friday night.
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.
Toronto homicide detectives are probing the city’s latest murder. A man in his 30s was gunned down in the alleyway behind Eglinton Avenue West early Sunday morning in an area described as troublesome by residents in the area. Sean O’Shea reports.
The con artist will reportedly show off her dance moves as she joins the popular reality TV competition
Scores of residents gathered in an east-end park on Saturday for a vigil in response to the alleged killing of a cat and a raccoon by a Toronto teen.The candlelight vigil, organized by a newly formed group, Not On Our Watch, drew community members to the south end of Withrow Park, near Danforth and Logan avenues.Organizer Julie McDonald said the vigil was held to raise awareness with the intention of increasing safety in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood."The community experienced something very
A BBC investigation finds one man charged £1.2m for visa documents that were largely worthless.
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton that left another man dead, Peel Regional Police say. On Friday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a residential area near St. Tropez Court and Millstone Drive at 12:55 a.m.A man with "obvious signs of trauma" was found dead when officers arrived. In a news release issued Saturday, investigators said they will not be releasing the victim's identity at the family's request.Police s