Hilton Bayfront hotel workers go on strike

Over the course of nearly a decade, a man in the south of France is accused of recruiting strangers online to rape his wife after drugging her with anxiety medication. He and 50 co-defendants, including civil servants and firefighters, are to be judged in a trial beginning Monday in a court in Avignon and expected to last several months. Between 2011 and 2020, Dominique P., a 71-year-old former employee with electricity provider EDF, allegedly incited more than 70 men to rape his wife while she