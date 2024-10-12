Hilton Bayfront workers return to work after 38 days
The 38-day strike at the Hilton Bayfront hotel has come to an end as union workers reach a new contract agreement.
The 38-day strike at the Hilton Bayfront hotel has come to an end as union workers reach a new contract agreement.
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
"I call it the dead dog state."
The amount she got ‘won’t even cover what’s in her refrigerator.’
Samira Mohyeddin, who owns Banu with her siblings, believes Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari's social media post "incited" the action on the Queen West restaurant.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial date on sex crimes charges has been set for May 5, 2025
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Kirkland Warren, 28, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated murder and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Meshay Melendez, 27, and her daughter, Layla Stewart, 7
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teen who pleaded guilty to beating his high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat must serve 35 years in prison before the possibility of parole, the state’s high court reaffirmed Friday.
He was arrested several days after when detectives posed as the victim on a smartphone app, police said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a fresh pot shot at Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday on the morning after Hurricane Milton ripped through the state. The Republican governor defended his decision not to take calls from Harris, saying the vice president should not “inject herself” into the storm response and recovery effort. “She’s trying to inject herself into this because of her ...
Prosecutors are examining new evidence as part of an investigation into Marilyn Manson, the Los Angeles County district attorney says.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a man who was left clinging to an ice chest in the Gulf of Mexico after his boat was stranded in waters roiled by Hurricane Milton.
A 46-year-old woman from Longueuil, Que., who allegedly threw boiling water at a 10-year-old boy as he walked by her home is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Stéphanie Borel was arrested following the attack on Oct. 2 that left the boy with serious burns to his head, face, torso and back.She was released the same day on a promise to appear and under conditions, including not contacting the child and his family, said the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL). Borel is exp
"When my male friends start complaining about baby momma drama, I'm suddenly very glad that I'm gay."
Virginia McCullough admitted killing John and Lois McCullough, both aged in their 70s, in 2019.
"I’m not sure that I will ever know all of his secrets or what events led to his death that day."
Rebekah Edwards admits helping hide devices owned by her son Lewis, who was jailed for child abuse.
"My wife is still a believer, so navigating that now can be tricky. It makes sense she would feel a sense of loss and a long-term bait and switch."
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.