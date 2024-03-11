Hinds County prepared for Tuesday’s election
Despite the massive payday, software engineer Ken Block told BI he disproved many of the fraud claims in minutes.
It came after Pope Francis urged Kyiv to have the courage of the "white flag".
Former President Trump is seeking to derail the start of his first criminal trial just two weeks out from when it is scheduled to begin, asserting a presidential immunity defense in the case for the first time. In court documents filed Monday, Trump’s lawyers said prosecutors have suggested they will introduce at trial “several types…
It was a rare sighting
Jost took a swipe at the former president after he claimed that Biden's words weren't "flowing smoothly out of his mouth" during the address.
At a rally in Rome, Ga., on Saturday, former President Trump backtracked on his previous statements that polls in the state are rigged since he now is “winning by so much.” The former president visited the Peach State, where he, along with 18 other defendants, were charged with entering a conspiracy to overturn his 2020…
A longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who is a central witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents is now speaking publicly because he believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.
NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo and ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson clashed over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in Carlson’s first national television appearance since his exit from Fox last year. Cuomo confronted Carlson over his views of the insurrection and criticized his “cherry-picked” use of security footage from the Capitol that day that was exclusively released…
Rep. Gwen Moore (Wis.) gave herself a pep talk about ethics and humanity when she found herself sitting next to the far-right lawmaker.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) went back and forth with Fox News’s Mark Levin this weekend after he called her “sleazy” amid allegations that she poorly ran the GOP side of the House Jan. 6 committee. An article in The Federalist accused Cheney of suppressing “exonerating evidence” against former President Trump, citing previously unseen committee…
For Judge Scott McAfee, it was probably an awkward moment. At a hearing in Atlanta last month, he issued a warning to his former boss, Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, during her combative turn on the witness stand. Willis, who was fighting allegations that threatened her grip on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, had grown so irritated with a defense lawyer that she began expressing her frustration directly to the judge. “I’m going to have to
Photo by Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesOn Capitol Hill, reporters know how to find Texas Republican Troy Nehls.After the House of Representatives finishes a vote, Nehls usually leaves the chamber and hurries toward the Capitol steps. Instead of walking straight down the stairs toward his office across the street, Nehls will veer toward the base of one of the building’s grand Corinthian columns. That’s where the Texas congressman then picks up his half-smoked cigar—still smoldering—righ
Kevin Lamarque/ReutersPeter Navarro, the former White House adviser to Donald Trump, has been ordered to report to a prison in Miami on March 19 at the latest after being handed a four-month sentence following his conviction on contempt of Congress charges.Economist Navarro, who was convicted last year for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee, could now become the first former Trump official to be imprisoned over crimes relating to efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 electi
As former President Donald Trump secures the 2024 GOP nomination, House Republicans wonder who will deal with him if he wins a second term.
Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake (R) doubled down on false claims that the 2020 election was stolen in a CNN interview Sunday, and she refused to answer whether former Vice President Mike Pence should have certified the election’s results. Lake, who lost a 2022 Arizona gubernatorial bid and unsuccessfully challenged the election results in court…
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" anchor taunted the former president as "the butt of the joke for millions and millions of people."
Commentary by readers of The Fresno Bee in letters to the editor.
Roy Rochlin/GettyFox News host Mark Levin tore into his colleague Kellyanne Conway for her “appalling” advocacy on behalf of TikTok as Congress looks to advance a bill that the social media company says would effectively “ban” it from the United States.The conservative firebrand’s broadside against Conway is hardly the first time he’s fired shots within the Fox News tent. Levin, who hosts a syndicated daily radio show alongside his weekend Fox News program, has regularly criticized other network
Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) said he thinks his Senate campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) can achieve victory because the Texas Republican Party is in disarray, and Democrats can pull off an upset in the Lone Star State. “I actually think that what we’re seeing is an internal civil war in Texas among … [the]…
The aircraft plant is reported to be refurbishing and modernizing A-50s, Russia's crucial spy planes, after Ukraine shot down two of them.