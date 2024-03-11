Hinds County prepared for Tuesday’s election

The Daily Beast

Kevin Lamarque/ReutersPeter Navarro, the former White House adviser to Donald Trump, has been ordered to report to a prison in Miami on March 19 at the latest after being handed a four-month sentence following his conviction on contempt of Congress charges.Economist Navarro, who was convicted last year for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee, could now become the first former Trump official to be imprisoned over crimes relating to efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 electi