Hinds County prepares for Tuesday’s election

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Nikki Haley said she would withdraw from the 2024 presidential race following her underwhelming showing on Super Tuesday, she did so using a phrase that would seem at odds with the finality of her announcement. The former South Carolina governor and former U.N. ambassador said she was suspending her campaign. Not ending, not concluding, not terminating — suspending. “I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we’ve received from across our great country," she