Hindu festival of colour welcomes spring

Holi, the Hindu festival of colour, has been celebrated in Chelmsford.

About 1,000 people came together at Central Park to celebrate the festival, which marks the start of spring.

People threw coloured powder into the air and smeared it on one another while dancing to music.

Chelmsford Hindu Society's chairwoman and trustee, Smita Rajesh, said it was the sixth year Holi had been celebrated in the city.

"It was fantastic," she said. "It was so much bigger and better this year.

"It is about celebrating spring and the colour it brings with it.

"We have diversity in the city and we are trying to get everyone under a single roof and get to know each other's cultures and be more tolerant."

Ms Rajesh added that Holi celebrated unity and togetherness.

