Hinkley Point C plans wetland to protect fish from coolant system

Plans for a salt marsh near a nuclear power station have been proposed as a "natural" alternative to protect fish from its cooling systems.

Campaigners had called for changes amid fears Hinkley Point C's cooling tunnels could kill millions of fish.

EDF Energy said it would carry out a consultation on its proposal for the 800 acres of wetland near Bridgwater.

Chris Fayers from Hinkley Point C said it would be a natural alternative to installing an acoustic fish deterrent.

The deterrent system would have used 280 speakers to make noise "louder than a jumbo jet" 24-hours a day for 60 years.

The alternative plans for the wetland, being developed with Natural England, Natural Resources Wales and the Environment Agency, are expected to create new habitats for fish and animals, improve local water quality and help prevent flooding.

"The new wetland would be a fantastic place for wildlife and a beautiful place to visit," Mr Fayers said.

"Using natural and proven ways to improve the environment is better than creating 60 years of noise pollution with a system that is untested far offshore in the fast-flowing waters of the Severn."

EDF Energy said Steart Marshes, opposite the proposed new wetland, was created nine years ago and is now home to various birds, fish and wildlife species.

According to the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, salt marshes help to increase and protect biodiversity, prevent floods and lock away carbon.

EDF Energy said Hinkley Point C is the first power station in the area to have any fish protection measures in place.

It also stated power stations have been taking cooling water from the Bristol Channel for decades with no significant impact on fish populations. The proposals for wetland and other changes to Hinkley Point C's design will be included in a public consultation starting on 9 January.

