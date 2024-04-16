Hippo Defends Territory, Sprays Excrement on Lion Pride in Kenya's Maasai Mara Reserve

A hippo sprayed excrement after being provoked by a group of lions in Kenya on March 29, according to a local wildlife-spotting group.

Maasai Sightings said their footage shows lions from the Rongai pride approaching and provoking the hippo, which then responded by marking its territory. The group of lions swiftly retreats in response.

Maasai Sightings is a platform that posts wildlife and nature videos from the Maasai Mara game reserve to raise awareness of wildlife and nature. Credit: Maasai Sightings via Storyful