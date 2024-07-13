Hippos and Fish Share Cool 'Mutualistic Relationship' at Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo’s resident hippos were spotted hanging out with African cichlids and tilapia as they enjoyed what the zoo described as a “mutualistic relationship”.

Underwater footage posted to the zoo’s Facebook account on July 11 shows the fish surrounding the hippos in their shared enclosure.

“They are actively participating in a mutualistic relationship where both parties benefit! The hippos get their entire body and mouths cleaned, while the fish get a meal. Friends will always help friends,” the zoo wrote alongside the post.

“After their big cleaning session, the hippos love to prance around and show off their shiny, clean new selves,” the post added. Credit: Memphis Zoo via Storyful