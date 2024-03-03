Hirwaun: Boy, 13, seriously injured after being hit by car

A 13-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to Brecon Road, Hirwaun, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 18:25 GMT on Thursday.

South Wales Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash which involved a brown Ford Fiesta.

A 19-year-old man from Hirwaun has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He appeared at at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded into custody until a hearing at Merthyr Crown Court next month.

Two other men who were arrested at the scene have been released without charge, said police.