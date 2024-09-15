Hispanic Heritage Month: Louisville school celebrates through storytelling and embracing culture
Hispanic Heritage Month: Louisville school celebrates through storytelling and embracing culture
Hispanic Heritage Month: Louisville school celebrates through storytelling and embracing culture
Susan Smith was served a life sentence after the 1994 murder of her sons. Now, she's eligible for parole in November 2024
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
An increasing number of Americans are falling victim to this scam.
Dallas middle school student Jonathan Ayala was walking in the grass when a car veered off the road and hit him, police said
Seventeen months after losing his dad, Christopher Reeve, to heart failure, Will's mother, Dana, died of cancer. Here's what happened to the young teen next
Claudette and Major Melvin were killed on March 22 in Fort Lauderdale
Prosecutors say Sandra Hernandez-Cazares was ‘severely intoxicated’ when she parked the car near her apartment and mother and daughter lost consciousness in the extreme summer heat
Alberta RCMP have arrested a suspect who had been on the run for more than a month after a fatal shooting in Rocky View County.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, was one of the two men RCMP say were involved in the killing of Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.At a media update Friday evening, RCMP Chief Supt. Roberta McKale said Strawberry was taken into custody on the O'Chiese First Nation, about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House, shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday by members o
Twelve members of a gang are sentenced for flooding a town with Class A drugs.
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado paramedic convicted in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became part of the rallying cries for social justice that swept the U.S. in 2020, is being released from prison after a judge reduced his sentence to four years of probation Friday.
A nighttime gun battle resulted in more than 20 bullet holes shattering the front windows of a Toronto apartment building, sending an 18-year-old to hospital. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, residents in the building are startled and upset.
MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have been sentenced to fines and community service after accepting plea deals.
Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon has been arrested after allegedly violating a restraining order following his arrest earlier this summer for assaulting his girlfriend
A Minnesota man was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death during a Bible study session. Robert Castillo, 41, who pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder, apologized in court Friday for killing his wife, Corinna Woodhull, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. They had been married about two years and have five children, who are now ages 11 to 24. Castillo's sister told police she hosted a weekly Bible study at her St. Paul home.
ATLANTA (AP) — The 14-year-old who is accused of killing four people in a Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia started school two weeks late and then was absent for nine more days before the shooting, investigators said Friday.
"This result has genuinely made children safer," says Cambridgeshire Police.
Kadel Piedrahita took the stand and was cross-examined by prosecutors on Friday.
A the fallout of a fatal stabbing at a safe consumption site in Kingston, Ont., was felt during a rally in Toronto that showed the show divide in opinions around overdose prevention sites. Mark Carcasole reports.
Long Beach police arrested a 34-year-old Long Beach resident on suspicion of killing 17-year-old Briana Soto in March.
3 men sentenced to life in connection to Campus Corner rape