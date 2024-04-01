Advertisement

Hispanic Wealth Report shows Latinos are building generational wealth

WFTS-Tampa

The recently released 2023 Hispanic Wealth Report showed that more Latinos are making money, owning homes, and building generational wealth for their families. According to the report, 49.5% of the Hispanic population in the United States are now homeowners. That's on track to have 70% of all Latinos be homeowners by 2040. The report is part of a long-term research project sponsored by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, also known as NAREP.