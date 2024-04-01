Hispanic Wealth Report shows Latinos are building generational wealth
The recently released 2023 Hispanic Wealth Report showed that more Latinos are making money, owning homes, and building generational wealth for their families. According to the report, 49.5% of the Hispanic population in the United States are now homeowners. That's on track to have 70% of all Latinos be homeowners by 2040. The report is part of a long-term research project sponsored by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, also known as NAREP.