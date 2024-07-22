Historic England encourages heat pumps in heritage homes

Emma Gatten
·2 min read
Aerial view of houses in Bath
Aerial view of houses in Bath

Historic England has changed its advice to encourage the installation of heat pumps on heritage properties for the first time.

The body, a main reference for councils considering planning applications, has written new advice on making heritage buildings more green.

It says systems such as heat pumps are “one of the best ways of enhancing an historic building’s energy efficiency”.

Historic England did not previously have specific advice on whether permission should be granted for heat pumps and solar panels on listed buildings, but said that it found that many councils were being overly cautious in their approach.

“It’s really important for historic buildings to continue to adapt to meet the requirements of society as policy and personal tastes change,” said Ian Morrison, director of policy and evidence at Heritage England.

Heat pumps work like a fridge in reverse by taking energy from the ground or the air and compressing it to heat water in radiators and taps.

An air source heat pump includes an outside component that is a similar size to an air conditioning unit.

The new guidance says that the impact of heat pumps can be “minimised through careful siting, design and screening”.

Mr Morrison said there would still be some instances where heat pumps or solar panels were not appropriate on heritage buildings, “but virtually every single historic building can be made more energy efficient”.

“It just depends on the nature of that building, and what it can accommodate, both technically and in terms of impact on heritage,” Mr Morrison said.

The body advises against installing solar panels on the principal elevation of a roof of a listed building, but says there are usually other areas where the development can be sited.

“In some local authorities they’ve been refusing consent for solar panels on any listed building,” said Mr Morrison. “And we want to say it’s not a question of whether it should be done, it’s a question of how and if they’re sited sensitively.”

Mr Morrison said the body was responding to “how broad public policy is developing”, after the new Labour Government promised to go further to encourage the take up of heat pumps.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.

  • More evacuation orders in B.C. as heat wave aids lightning-triggered wildfires

    Lightning-triggered wildfires over the weekend have prompted a number of evacuation orders and alerts across British Columbia, a situation that has been exacerbated by an ongoing heat wave.

  • A 7-month-old tree kangaroo peeked out of its mom's pouch at the Bronx Zoo and here are the photos

    NEW YORK (AP) — The second baby of a tree-dwelling kangaroo made its public debut this week in New York, poking its pink head head out of its mom's furry white pouch.

  • British woman and her husband found dead in boat after trying to cross Atlantic Ocean

    A couple who had embarked on a mission to sail across the Atlantic Ocean have been found dead in a lifeboat off the coast of Canada. Brett Clibbery and Sarah Packwood were found after their raft washed ashore on Sable Island, around 108 miles southeast of mainland Nova Scotia, local media said. It is believed Ms Packwood was from the UK and Mr Clibbery was from Canada, although the Royal Canadian Mounted Police initially reported they were both from British Columbia.

  • British woman and husband found dead in boat after Atlantic crossing attempt

    An inflatable raft containing the bodies of Sarah Packwood and Brett Clibbery washed ashore on Sable Island, near Nova Scotia.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Europeans find creative ways to cope with scorching heat wave

    In Rome, ancient history met modern-day heat as tourists sought refuge from scorching temperatures by going underground. Europe has been sweltering under an unprecedented heatwave this week with temperatures soaring to record highs in some regions, and communities across Europe have found creative ways to cope with the heat, amid growing concerns over climate change. Neetu Garcha reports.

  • Wildfires rage across western Canada as heat wave lingers

    After a relatively slow start to the wildfire season, things in western Canada are heating up. As temperatures soar across much of the region with a lingering heatwave blanketing almost half the country, dozens of blazes are being sparked and putting thousands at risk. Catherine Urquhart has more on the escalating wildfire emergency.

  • Alberta blanketed in smoke & relentless heat

    Alberta is fighting wildfires & heat as the week gets underway. Air quality is deteriorating rapidly, as smoke billows out from over 160 wildfires in the province. Dry air across the south could create some serious problems. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • India has ramped up its wind and solar energy. It now needs to expand places to store it

    BENGALURU, India (AP) — At a Coca-Cola factory on the outskirts of Chennai in southern India a giant battery powers machinery day and night, replacing a diesel-spewing generator. It's one of just a handful of sites in India powered by electricity stored in batteries, a key component to fast-tracking India’s energy transition away from dirty fuels.

  • Alberta wildfire evacuees now number 7,500; Little Red River Cree Nation fully evacuated

    Jason Saovord, his girlfriend, their kids and his girlfriend's sister rolled into Edmonton early Sunday morning, having travelled hundreds of kilometres from northern Alberta to stay in a hotel for shelter.They are among thousands of people from Little Red River Cree Nation fleeing the Semo Complex wildfire, a group of out-of-control wildfires in the High Level forest area. An evacuation order was issued Saturday afternoon, as one of the fires encroached about two kilometres from Highway 58 — th

  • A ‘green new deal’ is Canada’s best hope of achieving a just carbon-zero transition

    A green new deal is practical, politically possible, and the best chance we have to achieve a just carbon-zero transition in Canada.

  • Alligator sighting in Washington State prompts investigation

    The 10-foot gator was last seen in Snohomish County, headed toward a river. Several questions remain unanswered.

  • 11 dead and dozens missing after a highway bridge in China crumbles in flooding and heavy storms

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese authorities say at least 11 people have died and 30 are missing in the partial collapse of a highway bridge in the northwest of the country following heavy storms and flooding. A similar number are missing in the southwest after dozens of houses were destroyed by storms.

  • Wildfires in Canada's Alberta, British Columbia prompt evacuation orders

    Wildfires raging through the northern part of Canada's Alberta have forced evacuations of three communities, a provincial body said on Saturday, as the oil-rich province continues to fight five different 'wildfires of note' in separate areas. The evacuation orders have been issued across John D'Or, Fox Lake and Garden River communities in northern Albert, covering close to 62,000 hectares and comprising 5,000 inhabitants. Alberta is in the grip of 158 wildfire events of which 55 are out of control, which means a fire is expected to continue growing and a perimeter has not yet been established.

  • Conspiracy theories swirl about geo-engineering, but could it help save the planet?

    If we can’t control rising global temperatures by drastically cutting carbon emissions, could something called geo-engineering be a way to cool the planet?

  • Tracking the Tropics | July 22, Morning Update

    ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

  • China Greenlights Massive Offshore Wind Project for Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central government has approved Shanghai’s plan to build 29 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity, as the city works to cut emissions to meet Beijing’s ambitious climate targets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Exit Puts Trump Trade in Doubt as Election Gets Re-SetJoe Biden Bows to Democrats Who Wanted Him Out, Upending US PoliticsBiden Exits Race, Endorses Harris as She Shores Up SupportBiden Is Out: What’s Next for Democrats, ExplainedTrump’s Remarks Spark Rebuke From Mexico’

  • Blue-green algae could be coming to a lake near you as Alberta heat wave continues

    Albertans are being warned to be on the lookout for potentially toxic blue-green algae in lakes as an ongoing heat wave creates prime conditions for the blooms to thrive.Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, occurs naturally and can look like grass clippings or green powder floating on the water's surface. Blooms can also look like scum, fuzz or globs and come in less common colours, including brown and red. "'It's not an exaggeration, we probably have over a hundred different species of blue-gree

  • Evacuation order issued for Little Red River Cree Nation due to encroaching wildfire

    A large, growing wildfire in northern Alberta instigated an evacuation order Saturday afternoon for Little Red River Cree Nation.The Semo Lake Complex wildfire, a series of multiple out-of-control fires, is burning north of the three communities that make up the nation. It grew 30,000 hectares since Friday and now span about 95,000 hectares, said Christie Tucker, Alberta Wildfire information unit manager.The Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), which leads and oversees all emergency and d