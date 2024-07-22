Historic England encourages heat pumps in heritage homes

Historic England has changed its advice to encourage the installation of heat pumps on heritage properties for the first time.

The body, a main reference for councils considering planning applications, has written new advice on making heritage buildings more green.

It says systems such as heat pumps are “one of the best ways of enhancing an historic building’s energy efficiency”.

Historic England did not previously have specific advice on whether permission should be granted for heat pumps and solar panels on listed buildings, but said that it found that many councils were being overly cautious in their approach.

“It’s really important for historic buildings to continue to adapt to meet the requirements of society as policy and personal tastes change,” said Ian Morrison, director of policy and evidence at Heritage England.

Heat pumps work like a fridge in reverse by taking energy from the ground or the air and compressing it to heat water in radiators and taps.

An air source heat pump includes an outside component that is a similar size to an air conditioning unit.

The new guidance says that the impact of heat pumps can be “minimised through careful siting, design and screening”.

Mr Morrison said there would still be some instances where heat pumps or solar panels were not appropriate on heritage buildings, “but virtually every single historic building can be made more energy efficient”.

“It just depends on the nature of that building, and what it can accommodate, both technically and in terms of impact on heritage,” Mr Morrison said.

The body advises against installing solar panels on the principal elevation of a roof of a listed building, but says there are usually other areas where the development can be sited.

“In some local authorities they’ve been refusing consent for solar panels on any listed building,” said Mr Morrison. “And we want to say it’s not a question of whether it should be done, it’s a question of how and if they’re sited sensitively.”

Mr Morrison said the body was responding to “how broad public policy is developing”, after the new Labour Government promised to go further to encourage the take up of heat pumps.