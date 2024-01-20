Historic German restaurant up for sale, or lease, once again

Reuters

More than 10,000 New Zealand Maori congregated in the central North Island on Saturday to discuss how to respond to government plans that are seen by many Indigenous groups as undermining their rights and status. Maori King Tuheitia, who hosted the event, told attendees their voices matter but it was not just talk, a solution that was needed. New Zealand's centre-right coalition which took office in October is planning to undo policies of previous governments, particularly those promoting the official use of the Maori language and seeking to enhance Indigenous living standards and rights.