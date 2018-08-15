Historic Motorsport: Former Chevron racers re-unite

Chevron racers from the 1960s and early 1970s will join the 50th anniversary celebrations for the Chevron B8 at the Oulton Park Gold Cup over the August Bank Holiday (August 25-27).
Those due include Digby Martland, now living in Jersey, who was the first customer for an original Chevron GT and took the car to Chevron’s first GT win at Oulton Park in July 1966. Alan Rollinson raced a B8 extensively in 1968 and shared the car in the Nurburgring 1000km with the late Mo Nunn, finishing third in class.
Others attending include Ian Skailes, Mike Garton, Ian Harrower, Dr Tony Goodwin, John Cardwell and George Duncan, who all raced B6s and B8s internationally in period.
Clive Baker raced a B8 internationally in 1969 as did James Tangye while former British Hillclimb champion Peter Lawson raced for Red Rose Racing alongside John Bridges.
Bron Burrell, a competitor on the original World Cup Rally in 1970, will be taking the same Austin Maxi car back to Central America in 2020.
Burrell, 73, bought the 1969 Maxi back in 2017 to compete in long-distance events since then, sometimes with her original team-mate Tina Kerridge-Reynolds.
The car first belonged to Tish Ozanne, a former BMC works driver who was the lead driver in the 1970 London-Mexico marathon. Ozanne died in 2009.
‘We never made it to Mexico the first time round,’ said Burrell. ‘I want to finish the job’.
The project is being dubbed “20 in 20” - 2020 will mark the rallies 50th anniversary and 20 is the Maxi’s original competition number.
Lord’s travel woes
Classic Formula Ford 2000 racer Chris Lord had a nightmare journey to Croft 10 days ago and finally completed a 1200-mile round trip from his Devon home.
He had to go north to the North Yorkshire track via Norfolk to collect the car from Ken Thorogood’s Universal Racing Services, where some work has been done.
Lord then planned to tow the car back to Totnes ready for Brands two weeks later, but gearbox issues cropped up and forced him out of the second race. That also meant going back home via Norfolk to drop the car back at URS for the gearbox to be fixed.
60th anniversary tribute to Collins
Sixty years after his death at the Nurburgring, British racer Peter Collins was remembered in early August at a church ceremony close to his former home near Kidderminster. Collins died in the 1958 German Grand Prix when his Ferrari Dino 246 flipped into a ditch. His life was marked by the ceremony and an address by motor sport commentator Neville Hay.
Former Porsche racer Peter Tyson dies
AutoClassics is sad to report the death of former Porsche racer Peter Tyson at the age of 69. As a senior member of Pirelli’s motor sport operation he lived and worked in both Italy and the USA and raced a classic 911 for several seasons in the Porsche Club Championship. His life will be celebrated at Donington Park on Monday, starting at 1230hrs in the Paddock Suite.
Rare Rapier
One of the rarest race cars of the season is the Sunbeam Rapier H120 being campaigned by father and son Paul and Andy Lovett. The 1725cc Holbay-engined Rapier was first built in 1968 and the Lovett’s example was bought as a project and turned into a racer for CSCC and HSCC events by Ewen Sergison’s AVIT Motorsport operation.
1907 Daimler TP35 marks Shelsley Walsh anniversary
To mark 113 years of hillclimbing, to the exact day, at Shelsley Walsh on Sunday the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust sent along a 1907 Daimler TP35, similar to the example used by Ernest Instone to win the inaugural event in 1905. That day, Instone climbed the hill in 77.6s and today the hill record stands at 22.58s.
Trackrod regulations published
The regulations have been published for the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire (September 28-29). The Trackrod Historic Cup covers 57 competitive miles, including a 12-mile stage in Dalby in the darkness of Friday evening. Scrutineering will take place in Filey with Rally HQ and documentation located at the Evron Centre. More details are at rallyyorkshire.co.uk
Vixen F4 has Mallory outing
What is probably the only active Vixen Formula 4 single-seater from the mid-1960s joined the 500cc F3 grid at Mallory Park for a rare UK race outing. Sean Mooney has owned the 1966 car for 30 years and has used it in speed events, but raced at Mallory following a recent rebuild of the Triumph Bonneville motorbike engine.
Jaguar XJR15 on show at Shelsley Walsh
The Jaguar XJR15 raced by Bob Wollek in the three-race Jaguar Intercontinental Challenge in 1991 was one of the star cars on show at Shelsley Walsh on Sunday. Now owned by David Bradbury, the very original car was never damaged in period and is now used in Global Legends demonstration sessions.
Pictures courtesy of Paul Lawrence