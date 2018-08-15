Historic Motorsport: Former Chevron racers re-unite

Chevron racers from the 1960s and early 1970s will join the 50th anniversary celebrations for the Chevron B8 at the Oulton Park Gold Cup over the August Bank Holiday (August 25-27).



Those due include Digby Martland, now living in Jersey, who was the first customer for an original Chevron GT and took the car to Chevron’s first GT win at Oulton Park in July 1966. Alan Rollinson raced a B8 extensively in 1968 and shared the car in the Nurburgring 1000km with the late Mo Nunn, finishing third in class.



Others attending include Ian Skailes, Mike Garton, Ian Harrower, Dr Tony Goodwin, John Cardwell and George Duncan, who all raced B6s and B8s internationally in period.



Clive Baker raced a B8 internationally in 1969 as did James Tangye while former British Hillclimb champion Peter Lawson raced for Red Rose Racing alongside John Bridges.





World Cup Rally re-visited









Bron Burrell, a competitor on the original World Cup Rally in 1970, will be taking the same Austin Maxi car back to Central America in 2020.



Burrell, 73, bought the 1969 Maxi back in 2017 to compete in long-distance events since then, sometimes with her original team-mate Tina Kerridge-Reynolds.



The car first belonged to Tish Ozanne, a former BMC works driver who was the lead driver in the 1970 London-Mexico marathon. Ozanne died in 2009.



‘We never made it to Mexico the first time round,’ said Burrell. ‘I want to finish the job’.



The project is being dubbed “20 in 20” - 2020 will mark the rallies 50th anniversary and 20 is the Maxi’s original competition number.





Lord’s travel woes









Classic Formula Ford 2000 racer Chris Lord had a nightmare journey to Croft 10 days ago and finally completed a 1200-mile round trip from his Devon home.



He had to go north to the North Yorkshire track via Norfolk to collect the car from Ken Thorogood’s Universal Racing Services, where some work has been done.



Lord then planned to tow the car back to Totnes ready for Brands two weeks later, but gearbox issues cropped up and forced him out of the second race. That also meant going back home via Norfolk to drop the car back at URS for the gearbox to be fixed.





60th anniversary tribute to Collins





Sixty years after his death at the Nurburgring, British racer Peter Collins was remembered in early August at a church ceremony close to his former home near Kidderminster. Collins died in the 1958 German Grand Prix when his Ferrari Dino 246 flipped into a ditch. His life was marked by the ceremony and an address by motor sport commentator Neville Hay.





Former Porsche racer Peter Tyson dies





AutoClassics is sad to report the death of former Porsche racer Peter Tyson at the age of 69. As a senior member of Pirelli’s motor sport operation he lived and worked in both Italy and the USA and raced a classic 911 for several seasons in the Porsche Club Championship. His life will be celebrated at Donington Park on Monday, starting at 1230hrs in the Paddock Suite.





Rare Rapier

